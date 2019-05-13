More Health:

May 13, 2019

This simple move helps to banish bloat in just seconds

Drop, and pull your knees to your chest

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Gas
how to reduce bloating theformfitness/Pexels

Twists help reduce bloating.

Most people — men and women — have likely experienced bloating at least once in their life, be it from a huge meal, menstrual cycle or a chronic illness. No matter the cause, bloating can be downright uncomfortable.

You feel kind of stuck in this discomfort, featuring the ever-attractive swollen or misshapen belly that often comes with some sort of sharp pain, according to Medical News Today, which notes it is easy to forget that it's probably caused by something as simple as indigestion or gas.

While you may feel helpless amid your bloat, there are some things you can do to ease yourself into a more comfortable stomach situation.

RELATED READ:  Watch out for these bloat-inducing vegetables this holiday season

There’s a super easy 30-second trick that will greatly help reduce bloating, MindBodyGreen reports:

For certified personal trainer, sub-elite marathon runner, and Flywheel instructor Emily Fayette, doing this move – which she's dubbed the "double knee torso-twist" – helps relieve a bit of the tension and discomfort caused by bloating.

See it demonstrated here

Interestingly, in yoga, the act of pulling both knees — or one at a time — to the chest is known as “the wind-relieving pose” because of its ability to expel buildup of gas, according to Reader’s Digest

Pretty easy, right? You can pretty much drop and do that twist anywhere, from outside the restaurant where you just ate too much to the comfort of your bed — wherever and whenever bloating strikes. The best part? It doesn't require taking a pill, gross chewable or even making a trip to the drugstore. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Gas United States Yoga Hacks Healthy Living Stomach

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Instant observations: Kawhi Leonard buzzer beater ends Sixers' season in Game 7
Kawhi-Leonard_051319_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Sixers

Report: Brett Brown 'needs an NBA Finals berth' to keep Sixers job
Brett-Brown-Sixers_051119_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved