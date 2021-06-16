How to watch the Phillies-Giants series on Peacock for free this weekend

June 16, 2021
The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the San Francisco Giants for a three game series that will be broadcast exclusively on the NBC's Peacock streaming platform through a partnership with Major League Baseball.
Viewers across the country who want to watch all three games can do so for free by following a few simple steps. The game coverage will include special guests and other features to show off the newly minted MLB on Peacock. There also will be pre-game broadcasts for each of the three games on June 18-20.
None of the three games between the Phillies and the Giants will not be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Bay Area.
Anyone in the United States can watch MLB on Peacock by creating a free account for the streaming platform at peacock.tv.com or by downloading the Peacock app for your mobile device (Android or iPhone), streaming player or smart TV. The free account also comes with access to some shows and other features, while a premium account unlocks all content for $4.99 per month and a premium-plus account eliminate ads for $9.99 a month.
Once a free account has been created, access to the Phillies-Giants games can be found each day of the series at peacocktv.com/sports.
Official game times for the Phillies-Giants series at Oracle Park are as follows (all times are Eastern Time):
• Friday, June 18 at 9:45 p.m. (coverage starts at 9 p.m.)
• Saturday, June 19 at 4:05 p.m. (coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.)
• Sunday, June 20 at 4:05 p.m. (coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.)
Viewers can watch the Phillies-Giants series on a streaming-enabled TV, computer, tablet, smartphone or game console.
On TV, the games can be accessed using the Peacock app available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, COX, LG TV, Visio, Samsung and Xfinity. Those with an Xfinity voice remote can just say "Peacock" and be taken to the app, where they can find the games.
On computers, viewers can find and stream the games from Peacock's website using ChromeOS, macOS or Windows PC.
Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads can also be used to watch the games through the Peacock app. Chromecast users can stream the game from a mobile device to their TVs withn the app.
For those who wish to use game consoles, Playstation and Xbox both have options for viewers to access Peacock and watch the baseball games.
Coverage of this weekend's games will be led by play-by-play announcer Jon Miller, a longtime Giants broadcaster who previously could be heard on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball games. He'll be joined in the booth for analysis by former Phillies John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins, as well as former Giant Mike Krukow.
The new broadcast experience is part of MLB's exploration of alternative viewing opportunities. In recent years, the league has tested out streaming games on Facebook and YouTube. As the league continues to explore streaming options and promotions, exclusive broadcasts like this weekend's may be a sign of the future for MLB coverage.
Heading into this weekend's series, Bryce Harper and the Phillies sit at second place in the National League East behind the New York Mets. The Giants, led by Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford, are in first place in the National League West.