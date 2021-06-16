How to watch the Phillies-Giants series on Peacock for free this weekend

The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the San Francisco Giants for a three game series that will be broadcast exclusively on the NBC's Peacock streaming platform through a partnership with Major League Baseball.

Viewers across the country who want to watch all three games can do so for free by following a few simple steps. The game coverage will include special guests and other features to show off the newly minted MLB on Peacock. There also will be pre-game broadcasts for each of the three games on June 18-20.

None of the three games between the Phillies and the Giants will not be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Bay Area.

How to watch the games on Peacock for free

Anyone in the United States can watch MLB on Peacock by creating a free account for the streaming platform at peacock.tv.com or by downloading the Peacock app for your mobile device (Android or iPhone), streaming player or smart TV. The free account also comes with access to some shows and other features, while a premium account unlocks all content for $4.99 per month and a premium-plus account eliminate ads for $9.99 a month.

Once a free account has been created, access to the Phillies-Giants games can be found each day of the series at peacocktv.com/sports.