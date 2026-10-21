Investigators have found no human remains at the Horsch house in Olney, health officials say

No human remains have been found at the home of Eugene and Raymond "R.C." Horsch in Olney, officials with the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Investigators have ramped up efforts to search the property on the 400 block of Chew Avenue, which has been linked to at least seven missing women. During an excavation, bones were uncovered in the backyard, CBS News reported. But forensic testing showed they were animal remains, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

"As police are conducting their investigation, our staff have been there to offer immediate support and consultation," Jason Brooks, news media coordinator for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said in a statement Monday. "To this point, no human remains have been identified by MEO staff."

Investigators also sprayed luminol, a chemical compound that glows blue when it interacts with certain substances like blood, which revealed human DNA around the property, the CBS News reported last week. Drums of "sludge-like" material were also found during the investigation.

Representatives with the FBI's Philadelphia office and the Philadelphia Police Department declined to expand on the reported findings.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," the PPD said in a statement. "At this time, we are not confirming reports regarding the discovery of possible human remains or any specific evidence recovered from the property. We will provide updates when information has been verified and is appropriate for public release. Any significant developments will be shared during a future press briefing."

Multiple law enforcement agencies returned to the Olney home over the past month to continue the investigation into R.C. Horsch, who produced violent pornographic films for decades before he died in 2025, and his 44-year-old son, Eugene. Specialized equipment has been used to remove the house's walls, floorboards and other structural elements.

In June, Eugene Horsch was arrested during a traffic stop after a park ranger allegedly heard him threaten a female passenger in a black BMW. When approached by the official, he produced a false Drug Enforcement Administration credential and the passenger's ID was attributed to a missing person. A switchblade and two firearms without serial numbers were also discovered in the search.

That arrest led to investigators searching Hosch's home, where they found hard drives containing more than 1 million photos and videos — including some depicting women who appeared unconscious and presumed to be dead. No bodies of the missing women linked to the house have been discovered. Evidence of a narcotics grow operation and hazardous chemicals were also found on the property.

In August, police identified Marible Fressess and Gabrielle Amarando, who were reported missing in February 2018 and September 2012, respectively, from the footage recovered at the home. Videos of at least three more seemingly lifeless women were also found, police said last month. Two of the women have been privately identified, and one remains unidentified.

Police said last month that so far 58 people have been identified from the trove of pictures and videos that were collected, and most of them are still alive.