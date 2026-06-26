Police uncover evidence of narcotics grow operation, explosive material at Olney home

Philadelphia police are investigating a complex case involving narcotics, explosives and a missing woman.

The active case began on the morning of June 19, when a U.S. Park Police ranger noticed a black BMW parked on the 600 block of Market Street. A man inside the vehicle appeared to be threatening a female passenger, prompting the ranger to intervene.

Upon inspection, the ranger recovered a switchblade, two firearms without serial numbers and credentials from the man indicating he was affiliated with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The woman also produced identification.

Those DEA credentials, it was later discovered, were false. The woman's ID was also not her own, but belonged to a missing person. Police have not disclosed her name.

The investigation led police and the DEA to a home on the 400 block of West Chew Street in Olney. There, law enforcement found another firearm and lots of ammunition. There was also evidence of a narcotics grow operation on one floor of the home and chemicals in bottles in the basement. Philadelphia police withdrew after discovering the chemicals, which appeared to be hazardous or explosive when combined, and contacted the FBI for assistance.

The male suspect is Eugene Horsch, a 44-year-old who has been arrested numerous times for drug possession and assault, among other crimes. He now faces multiple weapons and narcotics charges. Horsch is currently in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

At a press briefing Friday, police said they were still trying to pinpoint Horsh's plans.

"We just don't know what he's doing," said Frank Vanore, deputy commissioner of investigations.

Vanore dismissed early rumors that circulated on social media that police had discovered multiple bodies in the Olney home. He was unaware of any bodies, he said, or any other missing persons in this case.

The homicide unit is nevertheless leading the investigation, Vanore said, due to their experience and urns recovered from the home. The FBI is assisting.

Law enforcement is still processing the substances from the basement, but does not believe them to be a danger to the community at this time.

U.S. Park Police and the DEA did not respond to requests for comment.

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