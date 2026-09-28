As police re-examine Horsch house linked to missing women, Olney block to be closed to traffic

Olney residents who live near a house linked to at least seven missing women can expect disruptions in the coming weeks as law enforcement officers continue their investigation.

The 400 block of Chew Avenue will be closed to traffic Monday and Tuesday as police re-examine the home of the late pornographer Raymond "R.C." Horsch and his son, Eugene Horsch. Pedestrians can still pass through, and cars can remain parked, but tighter restrictions are on the way. On weekdays from Oct. 5-16, the block will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pedestrians will not have access and parked cars will be relocated.

MORE: Oxford Area High School employee is under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

When the block is closed in October, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, will be at the property, NBC10 reported. They will be using specialized equipment and could remove walls, floorboards and other structural elements if the investigation requires it.

Investigators are examining more than 1 million photos and videos found at the home following Eugene Horsch's arrest in June. Earlier this month, investigators said they found images of five women who appeared unconscious and are believed to be dead, although no bodies have been discovered.

Three of the five women have been publicly identified as Maribel Fresses, Gabrielle Amarando and Nicole Fusaro. Another has been identified but her name has not been released. Investigators were still working to identify the fifth woman when they last provided an update on the case.

R.C. Horsch's ex-wife, Amy McHale, also was last seen at the home before she went missing in 2016.

The investigation began after Eugene Horsch was arrested by a U.S. Park Police ranger on June 19 in Old City. Horsch was driving a black BMW with a woman who had an identification card with Blair Tonzelli's name on it. Tonzelli disappeared in 2023. Police also found two firearms and $8,000 worth of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

As of mid-September, investigators said they still hadn't found corroborating evidence to prove what they believe happened at the home, but said their review of the digital evidence was only 30% complete. They had observed 58 people on the pictures and video, and most remain alive. Police had spoken to 16 of them, and scheduled interviews with another 25 people. Ten people had died of fatal overdoses away from the Chew Avenue residence.

In July, investigators excavated under the house as they searched for evidence, but they didn't say exactly what they were looking for or if anything was found.

Councilmember Anthony Phillips (D-9), who represents the district where the home is located, announced the disruptions to the Olney community during a meeting held over the weekend. He said trash pick-up will continue on at a normal schedule, and any other changes will be communicated to residents. Anyone with questions about the closures can call 35th District officers at (215) 686-3350.