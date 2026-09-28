More News:

September 28, 2026

As police re-examine Horsch house linked to missing women, Olney block to be closed to traffic

Investigators may remove walls, floorboards and other structures as they search for evidence in October.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Horsch House road closures Kevin Keith Mitchell/For PhillyVoice

The 400 block of Chew Avenue will be closed to traffic at varying times over the next few weeks as police deepen their investigation into the Horsch home, which is linked to seven missing women.

Olney residents who live near a house linked to at least seven missing women can expect disruptions in the coming weeks as law enforcement officers continue their investigation.

The 400 block of Chew Avenue will be closed to traffic Monday and Tuesday as police re-examine the home of the late pornographer Raymond "R.C." Horsch and his son, Eugene Horsch. Pedestrians can still pass through, and cars can remain parked, but tighter restrictions are on the way. On weekdays from Oct. 5-16, the block will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pedestrians will not have access and parked cars will be relocated.

MORE: Oxford Area High School employee is under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

When the block is closed in October, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, will be at the property, NBC10 reported. They will be using specialized equipment and could remove walls, floorboards and other structural elements if the investigation requires it. 

Investigators are examining more than 1 million photos and videos found at the home following Eugene Horsch's arrest in June. Earlier this month, investigators said they found images of five women who appeared unconscious and are believed to be dead, although no bodies have been discovered. 

Three of the five women have been publicly identified as Maribel Fresses, Gabrielle Amarando and Nicole Fusaro. Another has been identified but her name has not been released. Investigators were still working to identify the fifth woman when they last provided an update on the case. 

R.C. Horsch's ex-wife, Amy McHale, also was last seen at the home before she went missing in 2016.

The investigation began after Eugene Horsch was arrested by a U.S. Park Police ranger on June 19 in Old City. Horsch was driving a black BMW with a woman who had an identification card with Blair Tonzelli's name on it. Tonzelli disappeared in 2023. Police also found two firearms and $8,000 worth of illegal drugs in the vehicle. 

As of mid-September, investigators said they still hadn't found corroborating evidence to prove what they believe happened at the home, but said their review of the digital evidence was only 30% complete. They had observed 58 people on the pictures and video, and most remain alive. Police had spoken to 16 of them, and scheduled interviews with another 25 people. Ten people had died of fatal overdoses away from the Chew Avenue residence. 

In July, investigators excavated under the house as they searched for evidence, but they didn't say exactly what they were looking for or if anything was found. 

Councilmember Anthony Phillips (D-9), who represents the district where the home is located, announced the disruptions to the Olney community during a meeting held over the weekend. He said trash pick-up will continue on at a normal schedule, and any other changes will be communicated to residents. Anyone with questions about the closures can call 35th District officers at (215) 686-3350. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing People Philadelphia Anthony Phillips Police

Featured

Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 1

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved