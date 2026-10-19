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October 19, 2026

Police offer $5,000 reward for help in 2019 case of man who was fatally shot while waiting for help with flat tire

Investigators found Naython Brown, 33, on a grassy median which separates I-95 from the Commodore Barry Bridge.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Cold Cases
State Police cold case reward.jpg Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for help to solve a 2019 case in which Naython Brown, 33, was shot and killed while waiting for help with a flat tire.

Pennsylvania State Police said it's offering a $5,000 reward for answers to solve a seven-year-old cold case involving a man who was fatally shot while waiting for help to fix his car. 

On Oct. 18, 2019, officers were called to Exit 4 of Interstate-95 near Chester Township in Delaware County. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to the head lying in a grassy median separating the highway from the exit to the Commodore Barry Bridge. 

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The man, later identified as Naython Brown, 33, had been traveling from Philadelphia to Chester County in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He stopped on the side of the highway because of a flat tire. 

Naython Brown Reward police.jpgProvided Image/Pennsylvania State Police

Naython Brown was killed while he waited for assistance fixing a flat tire on his Chevrolet Monte Carlo, pictured above.


Following the seven-year anniversary of Brown's death, Pennsylvania State Police said it is offering the reward for any information that helps solve the case. Officials said to contact the Philadelphia Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5216, the toll-free tips line at 1-800-472-8477 or submit information online

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Cold Cases Philadelphia Homicides Commodore Barry Bridge Police Delaware County

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