More News:

November 26, 2019

Man charged in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Huntingdon Valley

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Torres Edwards Source/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

William Tomas Torres, 61, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with homicide in the death of Jeanne Edwards, who was found suffering from a fatal shotgun wound at her home in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania on Nov. 25, 2019.

A Maryland man is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, a Huntingdon Valley woman who was found dead at her home on Monday afternoon, prosecutors said.

William Tomas Torres, 61, of Elkton, allegedly fired at shotgun at 57-year-old Jeanne Edwards at her home in the 2300 block of Dale Road, according to Lower Moreland Police.

Investigators said Edwards' son arrived home from work shortly before 5:30 p.m. and heard a "pop" as he pulled into the driveway. When he opened the front door, he identified Torres in the home with a shotgun pointed at him, prosecutors said. Torres allegedly fled the scene and the Edwards' son called 911.

Torres was arrested by Limerick Township police not long after leaving the scene. 

An autopsy on Edwards' body revealed shotgun pellet wounds to her torso. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Torres was charged with murder and related offenses. He remains held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility ahead of a preliminary hearing on Dec. 10.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Huntingdon Valley Police Montgomery County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Media

Angelo Cataldi signs multiyear contract to remain at SportsRadio 94WIP
Angelo Cataldi 2019

Senior Health

Extra virgin olive oil could help prevent dementia, Temple researchers find
EVOO

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 13
112619CarsonWentz

Entertainment

AMC drops first trailer for 'Dispatches from Elsewhere,' filmed in Philly
Dispatches from Elsewhere trailer

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved