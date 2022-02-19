We made a quiz about the Philly sights and sounds in trailer for Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'; here are the answers

The trailer for Adam Sandler's anticipated Netflix film "Hustle" was released online Friday, and it features no shortage of Philadelphia-area landmarks and references.

The trailer is less than 90 seconds long, and we came up with a 12-question test, mostly about the Philly people, places and things that appear in the clip. If you landed on this article before taking the quiz, check out the trailer below, but don't scroll any further. Instead, go take our "Hustle" quiz first.

"Hustle" premieres on Netflix on June 10.

Sandler and the movie's production crew shot scenes for "Hustle" at various locations around Philly and the Pennsylvania suburbs during the last year. The movie stars Sandler as Stanley Beren, a struggling NBA scout who attempts to revive his career by bringing a troubled overseas prospect to the United States. The film's cast also includes Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and a ton of NBA players.

Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and LeBron James' SpringHill Co. co-produced the project, and Jeremiah Zagar, directed the film.

Here are the answers to answers to the PhillyVoice 'Hustle' quiz:

1. A character in "Hustle" wears a shirt printed with the name of a popular food establishment in the city. Name the restaurant?

Answer: Federal Donuts. Part of Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook's CookNSolo restaurant group, "FedNuts" is known for its donuts and fried chicken sandwiches. There are 11 shop locations in the region, most of which are in Philly. Sandler's character wears the shirt in several scenes of the trailer.

Netflix/YouTube Adam Sandler shown wearing a red Federal Donuts shirt in the movie 'Hustle.'

2. The song that plays throughout the trailer, who is the artist and what is its title?

Answer: Meek Mill's "I'm a Boss" featuring rapper Rick Ross. It was released in 2011 and included on the North Philly rapper's "Dreamchasers" mixtape.

3. Name the current and former NBA players who appear in the "Hustle" trailer?

Answer: By our count, we spotted 15. Juancho Hernangomez, stars as the troubled overseas prospect. He currently plays for the Utah Jazz and was a member of Spain's national team. Then there are current Sixers players Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, along with former Sixers Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic. Philly native and former Villanova star Kyle Lowry, of the Miami Heat, also appears on screen.

The others are Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Kris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Willy Hernangomez (Juancho's brother) of the New Orleans Pelicans. Former player and current TNT studio co-host Kenny "The Jet" Smith is seen, as is former player and ESPN analyst Mark Jackson.

Netflix/YouTube Kyle Lowry, left, and Matisse Thybulle appear in the movie 'Hustle.'

4. Where can this large Sixers logo be found?

Answer: At the team's training facility in Camden. The Sixer's 125,000-square-foot facility opened near the Camden waterfront in 2016, and it is where the team's practices take place and where its executive offices are located.

Netflix/YouTube The 76ers training facility in Camden, New Jersey, was used for a scene in Adam Sandler's movie 'Hustle.'

5. Where is this mural of Allen Iverson and other Sixers greats located? Bonus points for naming the cross streets.

Answer: The Allen Iverson painting is part of a Mural Arts Philadelphia's piece called "76ers: Beyond the Court," located in South Philly at Broad and Federal streets. The mural was designed by a student named Brendan Dougherty and brought to life by artist Ernel Martinez in 2017. It also depicts other Sixers legends Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones.

Netflix/YouTube

StreetView/Google Maps The 76ers mural at Broad and Federal streets in South Philly includes paintings of Allen Iverson, Julius Irving, Wilt Chamberlain and Charles Barkley.

6. Hernangomez's character runs up steps in the trailer. Which two Philly neighborhoods do these steps connect? Bonus points for naming the street by which they are known.

Answer: There are a number of sets of steps spanning the narrow but steep bit of wooded terrain between Manayunk and Roxborough. These are on DuPont Street. At the bottom in Manayunk, it's Dupont and Silverwood streets; the top is near the intersection of DuPont and Boone streets in Roxborough. Neighborhood boundaries can be fluid in Philadelphia, and some might still consider the top of these stairs still in Manayunk. But at the bottom you are in Manayunk's 19127 ZIP code and at the bottom you're in 19128, which is generally considered Roxborough.

Netflix/YouTube

Staff photo/PhillyVoice The DuPont Street steps connect Manayunk and Roxborough.

7. Hernangomez plays basketball at the playground near Geno's Steaks in South Philly. Name of the playground.

Answer: That's Capitolo Playground. The 4-acre park also has an indoor multipurpose space, playground, sprinkler, sports fields, a community garden and basketball courts.

Netflix/YouTube

StreetView/Google Maps Capitolo Playground is across from Geno's Steaks in South Philly.

8. Where is Hernangomez's character shown running on in this photo?

Answer: It's the Schuylkill River Trail. Cyclists, runners, joggers and walkers exercise here year-round – and it was particularly popular during the pandemic. The boardwalk portion is part of a 30-mile trail that follows the Schuylkill River from Center City through Valley Forge National Historical Park to Parker Ford, Chester County.

Netflix/YouTube

John Kopp/PhillyVoice The Schuylkill River Trail includes a 2,000-foot boardwalk with views of the Philadelphia skyline.

9. Hernangomez also runs on the Manayunk Bridge Trail. It connects the city to which suburban town across the Schuylkill River.

Answer: The Manayunk Trail Bridge connects Philly with the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County. The 0.6-mile span opened in 2015 to pedestrians and cyclists, marking the city's first pedestrian and bicycle-only connection across the Schuylkill River.

The Manayunk Bridge previously was railroad bridge across the Schuylkill River and I-76. SEPTA suspended rail services across the bridge in 1986.

Google Maps/Street View The Manayunk Bridge connects Philadelphia to Lower Merion over the Schuylkill River and I-76.

10. This scene takes place inside the gym of a Big 5 school. Which one?

Answer: La Salle University's Tom Gola Arena. The 3,200-seat venue is home to the school's men's and women's basketball teams. The arena opened in 1998 and is named after the Hall of Fame player and head coach.

Netflix/YouTube

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports La Salle University's Tom Gola Arena, shown here in 2018.

11. The gym where this scene takes place is located on the campus of which suburban Pennsylvania college?

Answer: The gym at Manor College in Jenkintown, Montgomery County. The two-year Catholic college was founded in 1947 as St. Macrina's. It renamed itself Manor Junior College in 1959 before simply becoming Manor College in 1999.

Netflix/YouTube

Courtesy/Manor College The gym at Manor College in Montgomery County.

12. The North Philly school where this gym is located opened in 1848. Which school is it?

Answer: Girard College, the boarding school for grades 1-12 is on a 43-acre campus in Fairmount. Founded in 1848 by Stephen Girard, the school serves students from families of single parent or guardian households who have limited financial resources. Full scholarships are given to all students who attend.

Martin Luther King Jr. famously spoke outside the campus gates in 1965 to a group of protesters led by Cecil B. Moore and the Philadelphia Freedom Fighters, who wanted African American students to be allowed to attend the school.

Netflix/YouTube