July 11, 2024

I-676 fully reopens after two trucks crash Thursday morning

The collision caused all westbound lanes from Ben Franklin Parkway to I-76 to close.

I-676 truck closure Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

All lanes on I-676 between Ben Franklin Parkway and I-76 West were closed due to a truck collision. The crash happened around 2 a.m. and all lanes reopened as of 8 a.m., but Philadelphia OEM said to still expect residual delays. Above is a file photo of I-676.

All lanes on Interstate 676 from Ben Franklin Parkway to I-76 West have reopened after a Thursday morning crash involving two trucks shuttered access for several hours. 

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management reported the crash and closures around 3 a.m. A box truck and tractor-trailer collided, jackknifing the tractor-trailer and blocking the ramp approaching I-76. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The cleanup effort of the wreckage and closure of all lanes forced commuters to travel around the Museum of Art to get on I-76. Philadelphia OEM stated that all lanes reopened around 8 a.m. but said to expect residual delays.

A pig hogs the highway

On Wednesday, a pig named Dorothy was being transported in a trailer on the way to the vet when she jumped out of the vehicle while it was in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway.

The truck operator and several bystanders traveling on I-76 pulled over and chased Dorothy, safely wrangling her. Dorothy is 2 years old and was previously saved from a neglectful situation. She is set to live at the animal rescue farm Henry's Haven Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey after being spayed, FOX29 reported.

