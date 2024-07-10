Philadelphia Parking Authority warns drivers about unpaid ticket scam

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) warned city drivers against a recent phishing scam, asking them for payment for unpaid tickets.

Residents have been receiving text messages from scammers claiming to be the PPA, informing drivers that they owe money for outstanding parking tickets. The text includes a link to make a payment, which takes drivers to a non-PPA website.

The PPA warned drivers not to click the link and avoid responding to the messages. So far, they haven't given any further details on how many drivers received messages or whether information has been stolen.

Drivers who want to see if they actually have an outstanding ticket can go online to the agency's website and put in a ticket or license plate number. They can also call 888-591-3636. Residents with real unpaid tickets can pay them online, via mail, via phone or in-person at 913 Filbert St.

Since May, the PPA has been cracking down on illegal parking on sidewalks and in front of curb cuts, reportedly writing an additional 10,000 tickets compared to the same time period last year.

Earlier this week, Governor Josh Shapiro also signed legislation requiring the PPA to take photos of parking infractions before towing away a vehicle.