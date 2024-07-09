More News:

July 09, 2024

Pennsylvania unveils redesign of license plate with 'Let Freedom Ring' slogan

The new tags, which feature the Liberty Bell and celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, will be phased in starting next year.

Government PennDOT
Pennsylvania License Plate @governorshapiro/Instagram

Pennsylvania will start rolling out a new license plate design in 2025.

Pennsylvania motorists are in line to get a new look on their license plates.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) revealed the new design for the plate in a social media post Tuesday, explaining that it will coincide with the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday in 2026. The plate will feature the Liberty Bell behind the numbers and the slogan, "Let Freedom Ring" across the bottom. They'll be phased in starting in 2025.

MOREPhilly's new Office of Public Safety restructures several city services

"With all eyes on Pennsylvania, our new license plates will celebrate that heritage — and remind the country that here in Pennsylvania, we will let freedom ring," Shapiro said.

Shapiro shared a link to a PennDOT page where people can sign up to become among the first to get the new license plate design. The link includes a sign-up for updates on. the rollout of the plates and when they can be ordered.

The upcoming change will be Pennsylvania's first since 2017, when a subtle outline of the state was added to the top left of the design that was introduced in 2004. Before that, between 1991 and 2004, the license plate had a solid blue background and yellow lettering with "Keystone State" written across the top. The new plate is the first to move away from variations on yellow and blue designs since the 1920s.

Philadelphia is in the planning stages for a major Fourth of July celebration and other events in 2026, which figures to be a banner year for the city. The World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and NCAA men's basketball tournament will all have events in Philadelphia during the year. 

The design is part of Pennsylvania's broader rebranding of signage and tourism materials, including the welcome signs that can be found along state borders and feature the same concept as the new license plate.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government PennDOT Pennsylvania Licenses Transportation Drivers Motorists

