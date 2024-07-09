Philly's new Office of Public Safety brings together several city services

Five city offices have been reorganized into Philadelphia's new Office of Public Safety in accordance with an executive order signed last month by Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The new office has absorbed the operations of the Office of Safer Neighborhoods, Office of the Victim Advocate, Office of Reentry Partnerships, Office of Criminal Justice and Town Watch Integrated Services. It's being led by Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer, and already is touting its accomplishments and other initiatives in progress.

The Office of Public Safety coordinates cross-departmental public safety efforts, providing resources and input to other agencies. OPS particularly works closely with the Philadelphia Police Department and the Managing Director's Office.

OPS is already taking credit for a crime-scene cleanup program in partnership with police. The office says it has received four federal grants, including one for the Group Violence Intervention program, which will hire caseworkers for youth and families in areas affected by gun violence.

Initiatives include the deployment of resources for victims of gun violence from the Office of the Victim Advocate and the launch of the city's Neighborhood Resource Centers from the Office of Reentry Partnerships, which assist people returning to the community from prison.

"With a Charter that creates clear expectations and accountability for the Office, I believe Adam Geer's cabinet-level appointment to the Chief Public Safety Director role demonstrates my administration's commitment to making Philadelphia a city where rampant gun violence is a thing of the past," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement.

Said Greer: "From my time in the courtroom as a prosecutor to my role as Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety, and my work in the community, I am thrilled to lead the dedicated and talented team within the Office of Public Safety in serving Philadelphians impacted by violent crime."

According to the city, OPS is still building out its senior staff and adding roles including members of a community partnerships team, a director of performance management and a director of grants.