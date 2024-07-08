New law requires Philly tow truck drivers to provide photographic evidence of parking violations

Tow truck drivers must now document parking violations before they haul away cars in Philadelphia.

Under Act 43, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and its agents are required to take photographs of infractions before towing vehicles. The photos must include the car's license plate and posted signs, if there are any, warning of illegal parking. These photos will be available to the vehicle owner free of charge, upon request.

Though the legislation is a Pennsylvania law that applies to any city with a population of 1 million or more, Philadelphia is the only city in the state that qualifies. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) signed Act 43 into law Monday.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Jose Giral, the Philadelphia Democrat who sponsored the bill, argued that it will help owners who believe their cars were towed without cause fight their fees. The PPA charges $175 to haul most vehicles, plus storage fees that climb every day the car is unclaimed.

"I am pleased to see this commonsense measure signed into law," Giral said in a statement. "This will benefit everyone involved, the courts, the drivers and towing companies, and ensure greater accountability and transparency in our city."

The new law will take effect in 60 days.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.