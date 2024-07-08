More News:

July 08, 2024

New law requires Philly tow truck drivers to provide photographic evidence of parking violations

The PPA and its contractors must take pictures of the infractions and provide them to car owners who wish to fight their fees.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Transportation
Tow truck law Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Tow truck drivers will be legally required to take photos of cars before they remove them. State Rep. Jose Giral, a Democrat from Philadelphia, sponsored the newly enacted legislation.

Tow truck drivers must now document parking violations before they haul away cars in Philadelphia.

Under Act 43, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and its agents are required to take photographs of infractions before towing vehicles. The photos must include the car's license plate and posted signs, if there are any, warning of illegal parking. These photos will be available to the vehicle owner free of charge, upon request.

MORE: Great Valley Middle School students created fictitious TikTok accounts to make fun of their teachers

Though the legislation is a Pennsylvania law that applies to any city with a population of 1 million or more, Philadelphia is the only city in the state that qualifies. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) signed Act 43 into law Monday.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Jose Giral, the Philadelphia Democrat who sponsored the bill, argued that it will help owners who believe their cars were towed without cause fight their fees. The PPA charges $175 to haul most vehicles, plus storage fees that climb every day the car is unclaimed.

"I am pleased to see this commonsense measure signed into law," Giral said in a statement. "This will benefit everyone involved, the courts, the drivers and towing companies, and ensure greater accountability and transparency in our city."

The new law will take effect in 60 days.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Transportation Philadelphia Towing Laws Parking Josh Shapiro

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July
Limited - Harrisonburg - Main Street

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Great Valley Middle School students created fictitious TikTok accounts to impersonate, harass teachers
great valley middle school tiktok

Sponsored

Cape Regional is now part of Cooper
Purchased - Cooper - Cape Regional

Women's Health

Beyond PMS: A poorly understood disorder means periods of despair for some women
PMDD Menstruation

Food & Drink

Digg Boys Bourbon to open Philly distillery and tasting room in 2025
Diggs Boys Bourbon

Phillies

Full list of Phillies 2024 All-Stars revealed
Ranger Suarez All Star

Food & Drink

White Dog Cafe to host Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser benefiting veterans
alpha bravo canine

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved