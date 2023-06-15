I-95 livestream shows repair work at highway collapse site in Northeast Philly

Work is underway to repair the section of I-95 that was destroyed by a tanker-truck fire and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.

PennDOT has a camera set up at the construction the site, near the Cottman Avenue exit. A 24-7 livestream of construction activity will be broadcast online for people to track the progress of the rebuild.

The highway restoration project will be completed in two main phases. The first involves backfilling the gap in the highway left by the demolished bridge and paving the surface to create a temporary road with three lanes traveling in each direction. The temporary road will remain open at all times, allowing traffic to pass through the stretch. The second phase includes the construction of the new bridge.