IBX, Unite for HER sending care packages to breast cancer patients

Some breast cancer patients will begin receiving free self-care boxes designed to boost their health and comfort as they undergo treatment, courtesy of Independence Blue Cross and the nonprofit Unite for HER.

The Philadelphia regional health insurer will provide the kits – known as HER care boxes – to Medicare Advantage members newly diagnosed with breast cancer. The boxes include a calendula salve, bath and beauty products, organic tea and a book, "Eat Pretty Every Day" by Jolene Hart.

Based in West Chester, Unite for HER strives to help breast cancer patients navigate treatment by providing complementary holistic therapies and educational materials.

Working alongside United for HER, IBX launched a pilot initiative to deliver the boxes to Medicare Advantage members, age 55 and older, who were diagnosed with breast cancer since January 2019. IBX will continue sending care boxes as new claims are entered.