More Health:

April 17, 2019

IBX, Unite for HER sending care packages to breast cancer patients

Newly-diagnosed Medicare Advantage members to receive packages

By PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Breast Cancer
breast_cancer_ribbon Miguel A. Padrinan/Pexels

A breast cancer awareness ribbon rests on a piece of wood.

Some breast cancer patients will begin receiving free self-care boxes designed to boost their health and comfort as they undergo treatment, courtesy of Independence Blue Cross and the nonprofit Unite for HER.

The Philadelphia regional health insurer will provide the kits – known as HER care boxes – to Medicare Advantage members newly diagnosed with breast cancer. The boxes include a calendula salve, bath and beauty products, organic tea and a book, "Eat Pretty Every Day" by Jolene Hart.

Based in West Chester, Unite for HER strives to help breast cancer patients navigate treatment by providing complementary holistic therapies and educational materials.

Working alongside United for HER, IBX launched a pilot initiative to deliver the boxes to Medicare Advantage members, age 55 and older, who were diagnosed with breast cancer since January 2019. IBX will continue sending care boxes as new claims are entered.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Nonprofits Breast Cancer West Chester IBX Wellness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies' slide continues after another mediocre week
Bryce-Harper-Slide_041719_usat

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Sixers

Practice notes: Sixers getting slightly healthier as series shifts to Brooklyn
041619-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved