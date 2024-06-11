A Philly glass company that makes bongs gets into liquor business with new vodka

After a decade of making high-end bongs and pipes, Illadelph Glass is branching out into a new industry.

The glassware company announced Tuesday the launch of Illadelph Spirits. The liquor brand is rolling out with a triple distilled vodka, packaged in a funnel-shaped glass bottle featuring the city skyline.

"We're beyond excited to take the Illadelph brand to new heights," Irene Cutler, founder and CEO of Illadelph Spirits, said in a statement. "Creating a vodka of stellar quality was our top priority. Illadelph's reputation as a legendary, well-established brand with a cult following gives us the confidence to stand out in a crowded market. We aim to cultivate a loyal following and look forward to introducing additional spirits in the future."



Illadelph Glass started in 2002 in Philadelphia. Its products are now sold in smoke shops and record shops in the wider region, and the company also operates a gallery in Old City. Luca Falso, the owner and creative director of Illadelph Glass, designed the bottle for the new vodka.

That vodka is bottled and distilled at City Distilling, the Holmesburg liquor makers. It is available for purchase at the distillery for $24.99 and "will soon be featured in select bars and restaurants across Greater Philadelphia," according to a release.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.