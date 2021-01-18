Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines

Wednesday will be a historic day, with many across the nation tuning in to watch the presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be America's first female vice president, as well as the first Asian American and African American vice president.

For the occasion, Philadelphia's Jet Wine Bar has created a special Inauguration Wine Package with four bottles that's available for pickup through Wednesday.

The set was carefully curated by owner Jill Weber, with two wines paying homage to Biden and two paying homage to Harris.



Weber also partnered with a local Philadelphia company, Resting Gift Face, to include a custom "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" ornament with an illustration of a dancing USPS mailbox with Gritty graffiti. A Jet Wine Bar tote bag is included, too.

The cost of the Inauguration Wine Package is $140. It can be purchased online, in-store and by calling (215) 735-1116.

The set includes:

• Galen Glen Red German Bastards 2019 (Pennsylvania)

• Casale Marchese Frascati (Italy)

• Land of Saints Grenache + Syrah 2017 (California)

• McBride Sisters Brut Rosé (New Zealand)

"Biden hails from Scranton and his wife, Jill, was born down the interstate in Willow Grove. So, we stopped halfway between the two for some wine from Galen Glen Winery," Weber explained.

The other pick honoring Biden, an Italian variety, is a reference to his Catholic faith.

"He has visited the Vatican, and the Pope was among the earliest to call with congratulations on his 2020 win. We think a wine from Lazio, the location of Rome and the Vatican, is fitting," Weber said.

As for the wines representing Harris, Weber picked a bubbly bottle from the McBride Sisters, the largest Black-owned winery, and a variety from California.

"Harris was born in California into a family that melds Jamaican, Indian and American roots," Weber said. "We think Land of Saints reflects that blend of cultures as it is a collaboration between owners of Kiwi, Cornish and Mexican-American descent – based in California."