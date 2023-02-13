More Health:

February 13, 2023

Outstanding nurses can be nominated to be honored by Independence Blue Cross

IBX will recognize three nurses who go beyond their duties by donating $2,500 to the charities of their choice

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Nurses
IBX Nurse Celebrate Caring Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Independence Blue Cross will recognize three outstanding nurses through its fifth annual 'Celebrate Caring' campaign during National Nurses Week, held May 6-12. Nurses can be nominated online through March 12.

It's not easy being a nurse. Nurses are tasked with making critical health care decisions and collaborating care with various providers. They are asked to change bandages, check vital signs and ensure patients are comfortable. And they regularly spend long shifts on their feet.

Independence Blue Cross is looking to recognize the Philadelphia region's outstanding nurses through its fifth annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

MORE HEALTH: Ovarian cancer often is not caught until its late stages; here are the symptoms that should prompt a doctor's visit

The health insurer will honor three nurses who go beyond their duties by donating $2,500 to their charities of choice. The winners also will receive $500 gift cards.

People may nominate nurses from any specialty so long as they work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Nominations can be submitted online through March 12.

The three winners will be announced during National Nurses Week, held May 6 to 12. Their stories will be featured in interviews with media partners and on the "Celebrate Caring" campaign website, the IBX Insights blog and Independence's social media pages.

More than 4,000 nurses have been nominated since Independence debuted the "Celebrate Caring" campaign in 2019. The winners have represented a variety of health care settings.

"Most of us have a story about a nurse who made an impression on us," said Koleen Cavanaugh, vice president of marketing at Independence. "This is a chance to honor that person." 

When nominating a nurse, people will be asked to include the nurse's name and workplace, and their relationship to the nurse. They also must include a short description explaining why the nurse should be selected as a winner. 

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Health News Nurses Philadelphia IBX Independence Blue Cross Health Insurance

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Sickle cell anemia stock photo

Sickle cell disease: Improved outlook, but ongoing challenges for patients

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania M&M's factory
mars factory pennsylvania chocolate tank workers M&M's fined

Illness

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Health Insurance

Era of 'free' COVID-19 vaccines, test kits and treatments is ending. Who will pay the tab now?
021022 COVID-19 Tests Free.jpg

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs
021223NickSirianniJalenHurts

History

Contributions of Black, Indigenous soldiers detailed in new collection at Museum of the American Revolution
Museum Archive Soldiers

Food & Drink

'Eat your heart out' at an anti Valentine's Day dinner curated by Wet Palette Supper Club
Anti-Valentine's Day dinner

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved