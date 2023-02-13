Outstanding nurses can be nominated to be honored by Independence Blue Cross

It's not easy being a nurse. Nurses are tasked with making critical health care decisions and collaborating care with various providers. They are asked to change bandages, check vital signs and ensure patients are comfortable. And they regularly spend long shifts on their feet.

Independence Blue Cross is looking to recognize the Philadelphia region's outstanding nurses through its fifth annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

The health insurer will honor three nurses who go beyond their duties by donating $2,500 to their charities of choice. The winners also will receive $500 gift cards.

People may nominate nurses from any specialty so long as they work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Nominations can be submitted online through March 12.

The three winners will be announced during National Nurses Week, held May 6 to 12. Their stories will be featured in interviews with media partners and on the "Celebrate Caring" campaign website, the IBX Insights blog and Independence's social media pages.

More than 4,000 nurses have been nominated since Independence debuted the "Celebrate Caring" campaign in 2019. The winners have represented a variety of health care settings.

"Most of us have a story about a nurse who made an impression on us," said Koleen Cavanaugh, vice president of marketing at Independence. "This is a chance to honor that person."

When nominating a nurse, people will be asked to include the nurse's name and workplace, and their relationship to the nurse. They also must include a short description explaining why the nurse should be selected as a winner.

