South Jersey hospital has more than 100 health care jobs to fill

One of the many downsides to the incremental closing of Center City’s Hahnemann University hospital is the number of local health care workers who look to be out of a job eventually.

Those searching for new employment in the health care industry may consider applying for the one of the 100-plus openings at Inspira Health’s Gloucester County campus slated to open in late 2019.

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill’s 465,000-square-foot hospital will sit on a 100-acre campus near the intersection of New Jersey’s Route 322 and Route 55, close to Rowan University’s west campus. It's a breezy 35-minute drive from Philadelphia.

RELATED READ: Hahnemann announces timeline for hospital closure

NJ.com reports that job postings on Inspira’s website range from nursing (in both the emergency room and pediatric emergency rooms), laboratory, environmental service, food and nutrition and security.

The training hospital for students in Rowan’s medical school is expected to employ about 1,400 workers, NJ.com adds.