More News:

July 17, 2019

Hahnemann announces timeline for hospital closure

The hospital has stopped admitting patients to the ER and plans to close the emergency room entirely by Aug. 16

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Hahnemann University Hospital
Hahnemann hospital timeline closure Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Despite protests, Hahnemann University Hospital has released their official timeline for the hospital's controversial closure on Sept. 6.

Despite protests, Hahnemann University Hospital released their official timeline for the hospital's controversial closure on Sept. 6.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. the hospital will no longer admit patients to the emergency room. The E.R. will stay open until Aug. 16 for non-critical cases only. 

Elective surgical cases requiring inpatient care and the inpatient operating room for non-emergency cases will also end operations on Wednesday. Direct inpatient admission will end on Friday, July 19.

On July 26, endoscopy and colonoscopy services, same-day surgeries, and infusion center and aphaeresis services will end. Lab work, radiology, blood bank, and the pharmacy will end on Aug. 23. 

The owner of Hahnemann University Hospital, American Academic Health Systems, announced on June 26 that they would close the medical facility in September.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf sent a cease and desist letter to Hahnemann a day after the announcement. However, on June 30, the hospital announced it was diverting trauma patients to other facilities in the area. The hospital's owner, Philadelphia Academic Health System — a subsidiary of American Academic Health Systems — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the following day.

On July 3, an injunction filed by Drexel University was approved in court, ordering the hospital to stay open until a closure plan was approved by the city health commissioner. On July 10, however, the hospital announced it would shut down the maternity ward. Drexel's College of Medicine obstetrics and gynecology department sent letters to over 800 women that doctors at Hahnemann would no longer deliver babies starting on Friday, July 12. It is unclear if these closures violate the court order.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Hahnemann University Hospital Philadelphia Drexel University Hospitals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Fitness

Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop
Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City, New Jersey

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved