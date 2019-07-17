Hahnemann announces timeline for hospital closure

Despite protests, Hahnemann University Hospital released their official timeline for the hospital's controversial closure on Sept. 6.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. the hospital will no longer admit patients to the emergency room. The E.R. will stay open until Aug. 16 for non-critical cases only.



Elective surgical cases requiring inpatient care and the inpatient operating room for non-emergency cases will also end operations on Wednesday. Direct inpatient admission will end on Friday, July 19.

On July 26, endoscopy and colonoscopy services, same-day surgeries, and infusion center and aphaeresis services will end. Lab work, radiology, blood bank, and the pharmacy will end on Aug. 23.



The owner of Hahnemann University Hospital, American Academic Health Systems, announced on June 26 that they would close the medical facility in September.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf sent a cease and desist letter to Hahnemann a day after the announcement. However, on June 30, the hospital announced it was diverting trauma patients to other facilities in the area. The hospital's owner, Philadelphia Academic Health System — a subsidiary of American Academic Health Systems — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the following day.

On July 3, an injunction filed by Drexel University was approved in court, ordering the hospital to stay open until a closure plan was approved by the city health commissioner. On July 10, however, the hospital announced it would shut down the maternity ward. Drexel's College of Medicine obstetrics and gynecology department sent letters to over 800 women that doctors at Hahnemann would no longer deliver babies starting on Friday, July 12. It is unclear if these closures violate the court order.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.