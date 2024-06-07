More Culture:

June 07, 2024

Iron Hill Brewing brings back its Dad's Got Jokes beer for Father's Day

Last year, the restaurant chain ran out of the Indian pale lager before the holiday. So, the brewers made a lot more this time.

The Dad's Got Jokes beer from Iron Hill Brewing is a 5% ABV India pale lager with tropical fruit notes, flaked oats and malt. The photo shows last year's version.

In honor of Father's Day, Iron Hill Brewery is using a variation of the classic trope "made with love" to promote one of its beers.

The Dad's Got Jokes beer, now available on draft and in cans at its taprooms, is a 5% ABV India pale lager with tropical fruit notes, flaked oats and malt. But it's also made with dad jokes – literally.

Brewers wrote out jokes such as "Where do monkeys drink beer?" and "Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants?" in hops on sheet trays, which were then dumped into the tanks during the brewing process. (The respective answers, obviously, are "monkey bars" and "in case he gets a hole in one.") Dad jokes also make an appearance on the beer's label. 

"It's just really full of flavor, it's easy drinking," Vice President of Beer Mark Edelson said. "It's a lower alcohol beer, so it's just something dads can enjoy."

This is the second year that Iron Hill offered the brew. Edelson said last year's batch was done in such a limited quantity that it was gone before Father's Day. This year, brewers made enough to make it through the holiday, though he doesn't expect it to last much longer after that. 

"It's a lot of fun to poke at dads, but the dads love it and we're going to sell through it pretty quickly," Edelson said. 

