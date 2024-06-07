Iron Hill Brewing brings back its Dad's Got Jokes beer for Father's Day

In honor of Father's Day, Iron Hill Brewery is using a variation of the classic trope "made with love" to promote one of its beers.

The Dad's Got Jokes beer, now available on draft and in cans at its taprooms, is a 5% ABV India pale lager with tropical fruit notes, flaked oats and malt. But it's also made with dad jokes – literally.

Brewers wrote out jokes such as "Where do monkeys drink beer?" and "Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants?" in hops on sheet trays, which were then dumped into the tanks during the brewing process. (The respective answers, obviously, are "monkey bars" and "in case he gets a hole in one.") Dad jokes also make an appearance on the beer's label.

"It's just really full of flavor, it's easy drinking," Vice President of Beer Mark Edelson said. "It's a lower alcohol beer, so it's just something dads can enjoy."

Dad's Got Jokes, no seriously they do! So, we made a beer for them and it's now available on draft! While cans are EXTREMELY limited you can grab a pint of Dad's Got Jokes Juicy Lager starting today at 6pm for Thirsty Third Thursday 🏌️ Posted by Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant on Thursday, June 15, 2023

This is the second year that Iron Hill offered the brew. Edelson said last year's batch was done in such a limited quantity that it was gone before Father's Day. This year, brewers made enough to make it through the holiday, though he doesn't expect it to last much longer after that.

"It's a lot of fun to poke at dads, but the dads love it and we're going to sell through it pretty quickly," Edelson said.