March 29, 2019

Arizona real estate agent fired after sending Islamophobic Facebook message to West Philly state rep

State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell became the first Muslim woman to be a member of the Pennsylvania House earlier this week

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell addresses reporters.

West Philly's newly-elected state representative, Movita Johnson-Harrell, was sworn in earlier this week as the official representative of Pennsylvania’s 190th district. The swearing-in ceremony turned surprisingly acrimonious, after state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz delivered an invocation many, including Johnson-Harrell, found offensive and Islamophobic.

The dustup received national attention, turning the microscope on Johnson-Harrell, who was elected to office earlier this month in a special election. The increased attention is likely how Johnson-Harrell found herself on the receiving end of an Islamophobic Facebook message from a real estate agent in Arizona, according to AboutIslam.net.

Susan Cohen is a real estate agent with The Good Life Team Arizona, a branch of Keller Williams based in Northern Arizona near the city of Prescott. Here’s the full text of her message to Johnson-Harrell, via AboutIslam.net:

“Please assimilate here and remove your hijab when you are in the people’s house. Your hijab is very offensive to all Americans. We are a JUDEO-CHRISTIAN nation, and have no time for your blubbering complaints.

You are in the United States of America. Start acting like it, or return to you (sic) country where Shari’s (sic) is acceptable.

Shari’s (sic) Law will NEVER be a part of our great nation.”

The message concluded with flags of Israel and the United States.

When Cohen’s message to Johnson-Harrell received attention on social media, The Good Life Team Arizona responded on its official Twitter account, saying the company does not support hate speech or intolerance from its agents, and confirming Cohen was removed from the company:

Johnson-Harrell told AboutIslam.net that she regrets Cohen lost her job, but she applauds Keller-Williams for their “intolerance of bigotry and Islamophobia.”

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

