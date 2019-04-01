More Events:

April 01, 2019

It's a Peeps show

Artists will use the candy on their palette

By PhillyVoice Staff
peeps rainbow PEEPS/Facebook

Peeps, the marshmallow candy most often consumed during Easter, are made in Bethlehem, Pa. Beginning Monday, April 1, 2019, Dunkin' will selling Peeps-themed doughnuts and Peeps-flavored coffee.

Everyone's favorite Easter candy - Peeps - is being turned into works of art. 

New Hope's Peddler's Village is hosting an arts competition using the colorful marshmallow confection as the main ingredient. Artists had until Monday, April 1, to enter the competitions for two dimensional wall, diorama or sculpture art. But art and Peeps lovers will be able to study the works - and vote on their favorites - from Wednesday, April 17 until Sunday, April 28. 

First place winners in each of the three categories will get $100, second $75 and third $50. 

Peeps in the Village

Wednesday, April 17 until Sunday,  April 28
10 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Free
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa. 18938

