SportsRadio 94WIP gives 'Marks & Reese' producer Jack Fritz his own show

SportsRadio 94WIP is changing its evening schedule by adding a new, hour-long show hosted by Jack Fritz on weeknights at 6 p.m.

Fritz, who joined WIP in 2017, has served as producer of the afternoon "Marks & Reese" show since 2019. The new "Fritz at Six" show will debut Monday.

Fritz also will host the 94WIP's Phillies pregame and postgame coverage on weekdays, the Audacy-owned station said Friday. And he will continue his producing duties for John Marks and Ike Reese from 2-6 p.m.

In years past, with the exception of Phillies games, 94WIP has had an evening slot from 6-10 p.m. It was hosted most recently by Joe Gigilo, who has since moved to the mid-day slot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with former Eagle Hugh Douglas. Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara, who previously hosted the mid-day show, took over the morning show last month after the retirement of longtime host Angelo Cataldi.

The station has yet to announce a long-term evening host, but the addition of "Jack Fritz at Six" means that the eventual evening show will run from 7-11 p.m. The search for a new host at that time slot is ongoing, the station said.