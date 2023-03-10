More Culture:

March 10, 2023

SportsRadio 94WIP gives 'Marks & Reese' producer Jack Fritz his own show

Fritz, who will be on the air weeknights from 6 to 7 p.m., also will handle Phillies pregame coverage for the station. Its search for an evening show host is ongoing

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
SportsRadio 94WIP Jack Fritz @sportsradio94wip/Instagram

Jack Fritz will host a new SportsRadio 94WIP show on weeknights from 6-7 p.m. beginning Monday, March 13. He also will handle the station's Phillies pregame and postgame coverage on weekdays.

SportsRadio 94WIP is changing its evening schedule by adding a new, hour-long show hosted by Jack Fritz on weeknights at 6 p.m.

Fritz, who joined WIP in 2017, has served as producer of the afternoon "Marks & Reese" show since 2019. The new "Fritz at Six" show will debut Monday. 

Fritz also will host the 94WIP's Phillies pregame and postgame coverage on weekdays, the Audacy-owned station said Friday. And he will continue his producing duties for John Marks and Ike Reese from 2-6 p.m.

In years past, with the exception of Phillies games, 94WIP has had an evening slot from 6-10 p.m. It was hosted most recently by Joe Gigilo, who has since moved to the mid-day slot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with former Eagle Hugh Douglas. Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara, who previously hosted the mid-day show, took over the morning show last month after the retirement of longtime host Angelo Cataldi.

The station has yet to announce a long-term evening host, but the addition of "Jack Fritz at Six" means that the eventual evening show will run from 7-11 p.m. The search for a new host at that time slot is ongoing, the station said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia Phillies Sportsradio 94WIP

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple grad students on strike reach another tentative contract with university
Temple University Strike Agreement

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Mental Health

Too much stress can impair memory and cognitive function; here's how to better manage it
Stress cognitive function

Flyers

Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT

Food & Drink

Just Born candy company, based in Bethlehem, won't be selling jelly beans this Easter season
just born jelly beans easter candy

Weekend

An ABBA dance party and a goat walk: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly goat walk

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved