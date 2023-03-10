More Sports:

March 10, 2023

Phillies will shut down star prospect Andrew Painter for four weeks

The Phillies will shut down Andrew Painter, the top pitching prospect in baseball, for four weeks following an elbow injury.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Andrew-Painters-Phillies-Spring-Training-Photo-Day-MLB-2023.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter

After impressing in his lone start so far this spring 19-year-old flamethrower Andrew Painter reportedly had some pain in his elbow and the worrying began.

The Phillies allowed Painter to get a second opinion following the setback last week and it was confirmed that the pitcher has a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain. The team says he'll be resting for about four weeks, and will be re-evaluated.

The good news is the injury is not serious. It sounds like he should be able to pitch this season at some point, potentially in the big leagues. The front office wanted to limit his rookie season innings anyway, so him emerging as the fifth starter sometime later this summer makes a lot of sense.

The bad news, obviously, is that this closes the book on any chance he might have had of breaking camp with the big league team. It also is never good to have a 100 MPH pitcher hurting his elbow. 

The open competition for the team's fifth starter will now be between Bailey Falter, Griff McGarry and Mick Abel, all of whom will be taking turns pitching in Clearwater for the rest of March.

Painter seems destined to start the year in Lehigh Valley with the Triple-A squad, but don't expect him to be there for long.

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

