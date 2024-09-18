The funeral Mass for police officer Jaime Roman, held at the basilica, is being livestreamed

The funeral service for Philadelphia police officer Jaime Roman, who was killed in the line of duty, takes place Thursday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.

The funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. Earlier Thursday morning, Roman's funeral procession traveled from the John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia to Philadelphia Police Headquarters at 15th and Callowhill streets. From there, Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and officers from the 25th Police District — where Roman worked — marched behind the hearse carrying Roman to the church at 1723 Race St., near Logan Square.

Seats inside the cathedral are reserved for Roman's family and friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries. The Mass will be shown on screens outside the church and also can be livestreamed below. A private internment will follow the service.

Roman, 31, died Sept. 10 at Temple University Hospital. He had been shot in the neck during a foot chase following a traffic stop in Kensington on June 22. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and placed on life support. He spent 80 days in the hospital.

Public viewings were held Wednesday night at the Givnish Funeral Home and Thursday morning at the basilica.

Roman, who had been with Philadelphia police for 6 1/2 years, is survived by his wife, Jazmin Hernandez, children Evelina, 7, and Jaime, 4, his parents and two sisters. In his free time, Roman enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to country music and spending time with his family, especially building Lego sets with his son. His family described him as a selfless man who put the needs of others first.

The suspected shooter, Ramon Rodriguez Vázquez, is being charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, burglary and kidnapping. After he was stopped by police and determined to be driving an unregistered vehicle, a gun holster was found in his car. Vázquez then began fleeing and allegedly fired three shots at police officers. Investigators said he then broke into a nearby home and took the homeowner hostage before he was apprehended a few hours later.