Funeral services for Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman begin early Thursday

The funeral services for Philadelphia Police Officer Jamie Roman, who was shot earlier this summer and died from his injuries on Sept. 10, begin early Thursday morning with a procession to transport his casket from the Northeast to Center City.

Roman's funeral procession departs from John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Road in Northeast Philly, at 5:15 a.m. and travel to Philadelphia Police Headquarters, at 15th and Callowhill streets. From there, Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, officers from the 25th Police District where Roman worked and the police department's executive team will march behind the hearse carrying Roman to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, about six blocks away at 1723 Race St., near Logan Square.

The services at the church will begin with an viewing from 8 until 11 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass. The viewing is open to the public, however seating inside the church for the Mass is reserved for Roman's family and friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries, police said.

A public viewing also took place Wednesday evening at funeral home. Also at the basilica, monitors will be set up outside for people to watch the proceedings. Roman's interment is private.

The processional march from police headquarters will move south on Broad Street to Arch Street, then west on Arch to the Ben Franklin Parkway. The procession route will turn right on the parkway to 18th Street, where it will make another right and head north to the church.

The following road closures will be in place Thursday for the funeral and procession:

• From 5 a.m. to the end of services: 18th Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

• From 5:30 a.m. to the conclusion of the procession: 15th Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill streets, Broad Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill, 17th Street between Callowhill and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Callowhill between Broad and 17th.

• From 6 a.m. to the end of services: Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 22nd streets, Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street, Race Street between 17th and 18th, 17th Street between Vine Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street.

Roman, 31, died last week at Temple University Hospital. He had been shot in the neck during a foot chase following a traffic stop in Kensington on June 22. Roman, who had been with Philly police for 6 1/2 years, was taken into the hospital in critical condition and placed on life support and spent 80 in the hospital.

Ramon Rodriguez Vázquez, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, burglary and kidnapping. After he was stopped by police and determined to be driving an unregistered vehicle, he began fleeing and allegedly fired three shots at police officers when they discovered a gun holster in the car. He then broke into a nearby home, barricaded himself inside and took the homeowner hostage before he was apprehended a few hours later.

The office is survived by his wife, Jazmin Hernandez, children Evelina, 7, and Jaime, 4, his parents and two sisters. In his free time, Roman enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to country music and spending time with his family, especially building Lego sets with his son. His family said he prioritized the needs of others and his wife called him the most selfless person she had ever met.

Philadelphia City Council canceled it's session on Thursday so members could attend the funeral. Flags were flown at half mast last week following Roman's death.

"Philadelphia has lost a husband, father and a six-and-a-half-year veteran of the Police Department," Council President Kenyatta Johnson said in a statement. "... He died protecting our city and a grateful city mourns his passing."

The Philadelphia Police Department said that since 1828, over 260 officers have died in the line of duty.

Additional roads may by closed or detoured as necessary. Parking restrictions will be in place on the above streets and SEPTA routes will be detoured in the area.