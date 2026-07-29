With Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis signing long-term deals with the Eagles, who's next?

This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles locked up Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to long-term contracts, ensuring that their defensive front should be a problem for opposing offenses for the foreseeable future.

So who is next?

The Eagles will have a busy contract extension offseason in 2027, when Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt will be eligible for new deals. But the Eagles are probably done with contract extensions for now.

Maybe, but probably not: RG Tyler Steen

After losing camp battles his first two seasons to Cam Jurgens and Mekhi Becton, Steen finally locked down the starting RG job in 2025. He then led all Eagles offensive players with 1,009 snaps played, and PFF had him down for just 2 sacks allowed.

Though Steen didn't have a ton of highlight reel run blocks like Becton did the previous season, he was effective in pass protection and in my opinion wasn't some sort of obvious liability in the run game. He was fine, especially for a guy in his first season as a regular starter who played exclusively at OT in college.

Steen can build on his 2025 season, and he should be back as a starter once again. He is also more valuable than he has ever been to the Eagles heading into 2026, seeing as Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens limped through injury-plagued seasons in 2025, and aren't certain bets to return to their respective Pro Bowl forms.

#JimmyVerdict: Steen isn't typically mentioned among the Eagles' contract extension candidates, but I believe that extending him now makes a lot of sense from the Eagles' perspective, assuming he's not breaking the bank. However, from Steen's perspective, it's probably worth waiting until next offseason, when he has a chance to be a highly sought after free agent, rather than taking a potentially below market deal now.

Wait and see: EDGE Nolan Smith

Smith had a quiet rookie season in 2023 and his second season in 2024 got off to a slow start. However, the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye in 2024. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense, like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks.

Smith entered 2025 as a budding star, and the Eagles' top edge defender. However, he did not have the season that he or the Eagles were hoping for, as he missed five games after aggravating a triceps injury that he suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl. He was also on a pitch count upon his return.

Smith will presumably be healthy to begin this season, and the Eagles will hope he picks up where he left off in 2024. They have at least some legitimate hope that he will, as evidenced by their decision to exercise his fifth-year option for 2027.

It's worth noting that he didn't help his cause this offseason when he was cited for driving over 150 MPH in Georgia.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles should have no urgency to give Smith a long-term deal until they see how he plays in 2026.

Maybe gone next offseason, maybe not, but no contract extension for now: QB Tanner McKee

McKee has looked very good in a bunch of preseason appearances; as well as in some limited regular season playing time in 2024, and for one quarter in his lone start in 2025 when he had DeVonta Smith to throw to. He did not look so good playing behind the Eagles' second string offensive line and backup receivers for three quarters during the Eagles' Week 18 "resting starters" game against the Commanders last season.

McKee has been involved in some trade rumors the last two offseasons, and his perceived value is all over the map.

#JimmyVerdict: McKee should have no reason to sign a contract extension to be a backup in Philly if there's any chance of becoming a starter somewhere in 2027.

He could be back next season as the QB2 once again if starting opportunities don't emerge, but for now he is not an extension candidate.

Likely gone next offseason: iDL Moro Ojomo

During training camp, Ojomo was by far the top "stock up" vote getter in our annual "stock up / stock down" training camp media poll. And sure enough, he had a breakout season, collecting 38 tackles, six sacks, and 12 QB hits while playing 66 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The Eagles were hopeful that he could capably fill in for Milton Williams, who had departed in free agency last offseason, and Ojomo delivered.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles would undoubtedly love to keep Ojomo, but after signing Carter and Davis to massive long-term deals — and the aforementioned deals for Mitchell, DeJean, and Hunt on the horizon — it's going to be hard for the Eagles to afford him. The very obvious play from Ojomo's camp is to wait until free agency next offseason, and cash in, like Williams did. Enjoy Moro for one last season.

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