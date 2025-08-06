Eagles training camp player stock up/stock down media poll

We are now 10 practices into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so as I do each year I polled the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it in almost all cases) to identify one player whose stock is up and one whose stock is down.

Stock up 📈

On the stock up front, seven players received at least two votes.

📈 Votes iDL Moro Ojomo 9 LB Jihaad Campbell 3 EDGE Josh Uche 3 iDL Gabe Hall 3 WR Elijah Cooks 3 LB Smael Mondon 2 CB Quinyon Mitchell 2



For full disclosure, my vote was for Moro Ojomo, who is probably the chalk answer. I also considered rookie LB Smael Mondon, who has done something impressive almost every day. I also agree with the folks who voted for Gabe Hall, who has had a good camp and is very likely going to make the team after spending 2024 on the practice squad.

Five other players got one vote each. In alphabetical order:

iDL Jordan Davis SCB/S Cooper DeJean WR Ainias Smith RG Tyler Steen LB Jeremiah Trotter

Here are the players in the past who have gotten at least four "stock up" votes:



Year Players with at least 4 "stock up" votes 2017 Marcus Johnson (13), Nelson Agholor (4), C.J. Smith (4) 2018 Kamu Grugier-Hill (4), Matt Pryor (4) 2019 Sidney Jones (10), Miles Sanders (7) 2020 John Hightower (4) 2021 Quez Watkins (7), Josh Sweat (4) 2022 T.J. Edwards (5), Britain Covey (5) 2023 Cam Jurgens (5), Reed Blankenship (4) 2024 Jalen Hurts (4), Moro Ojomo (4)

The biggest "false positives" were Sidney Jones in 2019, and John Hightower in 2020. However, the first 10 or so practices of camp were predictive of good seasons for Miles Sanders in 2019, as well as Nelson Agholor, who had his lone impact season in 2017, and Josh Sweat, who had a breakout Pro Bowl season in 2021. Also, guys like Marcus Johnson, C.J. Smith, and Britain Covey were players who entered camp as longshots, but deserved to make the team and did. In 2022 and 2023 T.J. Edwards' and Cam Jurgens' training camp performances earned them starting jobs.

I had forgotten that Ojomo got four votes last summer. Expectations weren't high for him entering 2024, but he earned a role and was a regular in the D-line rotation by the end of the season.

Jalen Hurts didn't throw an INT until the final practice of camp last year, and that translated to the real games. He had just 6 INTs in 20 games (including the playoffs).

Stock down 📉

On the "stock down" side, four players got at least two votes.

📉 Votes OG Kenyon Green 7 CB Kelee Ringo 6 S Andrew Mukuba 5 EDGE Azeez Ojulari 4 LB Nakobe Dean 2



My vote was for Azeez Ojulari, who has been invisible for most of camp. Green has not had a good camp, so his seven votes make sense. He may not make the team.

Ringo's six votes feel a little harsh. He hasn't been bad, in my opinion, just maybe a little disappointing that he hasn't definitively locked down a starting spot at corner. Mukuba is on here because he missed a lot of time with a shoulder injury. Same goes for Dean, who may get Wally Pipp'd, through no fault of his own.

Six players received one vote each. In alphabetical order:

CB Adoree' Jackson WR Terrace Marshall CB Eli Ricks QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson RS Avery Williams WR Johnny Wilson

Here are the players in the past who have gotten at least four "stock down" votes:



Year Players with at least 4 "stock down" votes 2017 Patrick Robinson (14), Shelton Gibson (10) 2018 Corey Nelson (7), Isaac Seumalo (5), Chance Warmack (5) 2019 Clayton Thorson (9), Jordan Mailata (7), Mack Hollins (5), Stefen Wisniewski (4) 2020 Sidney Jones (11) 2021 Andre Dillard (12), Jalen Reagor (4) 2022 Gardner Minshew (6), Jaquiski Tartt (5) 2023 Nicholas Morrow (7), Nakobe Dean (4) 2024 Ainias Smith (9), Nakobe Dean (5)



Patrick Robinson had one of the worst starts to camp that I've ever seen, but after a switch from outside corner to the slot, he got better as the summer progressed and ended up becoming one of the best slot corners in the NFL that season, making a HUGE play in the NFC Championship Game along the way. Same for Nakobe Dean, 2024 edition. He started camp slowly, but about halfway through started stacking great days and earned a starting role over Devin White.

Otherwise, our stock down picks have been very predictive of bad seasons.

Shelton Gibson played in five games as a rookie, catching two passes. Corey Nelson got cut before the end of camp. Isaac Seumalo got benched Week 2. Chance Warmack actually got into nine games in 2018. He didn't wreck any games, but he wasn't good, either. Clayton Thorson was a fifth-round pick who got cut. Jordan Mailata has since become a stud LT, but he didn't appear in any games in 2019. Mack Hollins was useless as a receiver in 2019 before the team dropped him in-season. He has since become a decent role player. Stefen Wisniewski got cut. (He did go on to start for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs). Sidney Jones got cut. Andre Dillard was a bust. Jalen Reagor was an even bigger bust than Dillard. Gardner Minshew went 0-2 in starts, including a bad loss to the Saints. Jaquiski Tartt got cut. Nicholas Morrow didn't make the initial 53-man roster, and stunk when the team brought him back and he had to play in real games. Nakobe Dean (2023 version) had a disappointing, injury-plagued season. Ainias Smith made the team, but really only because he was a draft pick. He did not play a meaningful role in 2024.

So, for the most part, like most Philadelphians, we can identify a struggling player when we see one.

