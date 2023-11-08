Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and other Eagles players are on pace to break records this season

With nine weeks in the books and nine week to go, the 2023 NFL regular season is halfway home. With the Philadelphia Eagles on their bye week, let's take a look at some of the records that could be broken by some of their players and coaches this season.

• Jalen Hurts has 2,347 passing yards, which puts him on pace for 4,433 passing yards on the season. The Eagles' single-season passing yardage record is currently held by Carson Wentz, who had 4,039 passing yards in 2019.

• Hurts already passed Randall Cunningham this season for the most career rushing TDs by a quarterback in team history. He has 33 career rushing TDs. Here's the all-time quarterback rushing TD leaders:

Player Rushing TDs Cam Newton 75 Josh Allen 44 Steve Young 43 Jack Kemp 40 Steve McNair 37 Tobin Rote 37 Michael Vick 36 Aaron Rodgers 35 Randall Cunningham 35 Steve Grogan 35 Daunte Culpepper 34 Jalen Hurts 33 John Elway 33 Otto Graham 33 Y.A. Tittle 33



Should Hurts stay healthy, he'll likely be in the top five on the above list by the end of the season, at the age of 25.

• Hurts has 7 rushing TDs on the season so far, which puts him on pace for 13, the same number he had in 2022. The single-season NFL record for a QB is 14, held by Cam Newton. (If you include the playoffs, Hurts holds this record with 18 rushing TDs, in 2022.)



• A.J. Brown has 1,005 receiving yards, which puts him on pace for 1,898 on the season. The Eagles' single-season receiving yardage record is already held by Brown, who had 1,496 receiving yards in 2022. The NFL's single-season receiving yards record is held by Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 receiving yards in 2012. The all-time top five receiving yards seasons:

Player Receiving yards Calvin Johnson, Lions, 2012 1,964 Cooper Kupp, Rams. 2021 1,947 Julio Jones, Falcons, 2015 1,871 Jerry Rice, 49ers, 1995 1,848 Antonio Brown, Steelers, 2015 1,834



If Brown keeps his current pace, he'll finish third on that list.

• Brown has 67 receptions, which puts him on pace for 127 on the season. The Eagles' single-season reception record is held by Zach Ertz, who had 116 receptions in 2018. If he stays on that pace, he'll also crack the NFL all-time top 10 list:

Player Receptions Michael Thomas, Saints, 2019 149 Cooper Kupp, Rams, 2021 145 Marvin Harrison, Colts, 2002 143 Julio Jones, Falcons, 2015 136 Antonio Brown, Steelers, 2015 136 Antonio Brown, Steelers, 2014 129 Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 2022 128 Stefon Diggs, Bills, 2020 127 Michael Thomas, Saints, 2018 125 3 players 123



• Reed Blankenship leads all NFL safeties with 10 pass breakups despite missing two games. He is on pace for 19 pass breakups. This is a newer stat, as the NFL only started counting pass breakups in 1999. The only NFL safety since 1999 to have 20 or more pass breakups in a season is Brian Dawkins, who had 24 of them both in 1999 and 2005.

• Jake Elliott has 80 points, which puts him on pace for 151 on the season. The Eagles' single-season points leader is Cody Parkey, who had 150 points in 2014.



• Brandon Graham has played in 187 games for the Eagles over his career. He is one shy of the team record, which is currently held by David Akers, who played in 188 games for the Eagles. Jason Kelce (185 games played) and Fletcher Cox (181 games played) will also catch Akers this season if they stay healthy.

• Kelce has started in 148 straight games for the Eagles. Earlier this season, he broke Jon Runyan's streak of 144 straight games.



• Nick Sirianni currently holds the record for best winning percentage among Eagles head coaches who have coached at least one full season. The Eagles do have three undefeated interim head coaches — Bo McMillin (2-0), Fred Bruney (1-0), and Pat Shurmur (1-0).

At 31-12, Sirianni has a career winning percentage of 0.721. Greasy Neale was 63-43-5 (0.590) and Andy Reid was 130-93-1 (0.583). Even if the Eagles finish out the 2023 season 0-8, Sirianni will still hold the record for best winning percentage in Eagles history.

