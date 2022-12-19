More Sports:

December 19, 2022

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts got X-rays after the Bears game

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries NFL
121922JalenHurts2 Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got X-rays after the team's win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. On what body part? Presumably, it was on the shoulder that Hurts injured during the game, but those details are not yet known. Attempts to gather additional information from the team were unsuccessful, but a source confirmed the X-rays.

After the Eagles' win in Chicago over the Bears on Sunday, paired with the Dallas Cowboys' loss in Jacksonville to the Jaguars, the Eagles all but locked up the 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Their "magic number," so to speak, is one, as a win over any of their next three opponents — the Cowboys, Saints, or Giants — would clinch the 1 seed. The next meaningful game that the Eagles would play, assuming they do indeed land the 1 seed, would be in the divisional round of the playoffs, which will either occur on January 21 or 22, which if you do that math, is more than a month away.

In other words, if the X-rays revealed a noteworthy injury, he would have some time to recover. Again, information here is sparse, but at a minimum, the team felt that whatever injury Hurts sustained against the Bears was worthy of X-rays.

Update: It's a sprained shoulder

Sports Injuries NFL Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts

