More Sports:

December 19, 2022

Report: Jalen Hurts has a sprained shoulder

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew reportedly might start on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries NFL
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-Bears-Week-15-December-2022 Daniel Bartel/USA Today Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against Chicago.

On the heels of Jimmy Kempski's report that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got X-rays after the win against the Bears on Sunday, there's a new injury report on QB1 from NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport:

Hurts carried the ball 17 times in Chicago and took a couple of big hits. Luckily for the Eagles, it appears this isn't a long-term concern. 

Rapoport indicates that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew may get the start in Dallas on Saturday:

The Eagles need to win just one of their three remaining games to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Perhaps Minshew can lead them to that on Christmas Eve, but they will have other chances to lock in that 14th win if they come up short against Dallas. The Eagles host the Saints in Week 17 and the Giants in the Week 18 season finale.

Following the injury news, the Eagles are now six-point underdogs against the Cowboys. 

Is Minshew Mania incoming for Birds fans? Maybe he can channel some 2006 Jeff Garcia vibes. 

[UPDATE: 4:42 p.m.]

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark indicates that Hurts should be ready for the playoffs:

