Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has up and down minicamp practice

The Eagles had their first mandatory minicamp in a few years start Tuesday, and the defense continues to clearly be ahead of the offense — expected this early in the offseason.

We'll have a lot more from Tuesday's practice, including a look at some intense special teams drills, when Jimmy Kempski posts his observations. Until then, here's look at each of the 16 plays quarterback Jalen Hurts ran with the first team offense.

7-on-7 from the offense's 30 yardline

1. Practice began with Hurts finding DeVonta Smith on a quick route over the middle for a handful of yards. This marks Smith's first practice of the spring — as he did not attend voluntary OTAs. He looked pretty good and was targeted often, as you'll see.

2. Hurts' second throw was his worst of practice. He made a snap decision to try and needle a throw into coverage across the middle, targeting Smith. But the ball was tipped by safety Reed Blankenship and caught by new Eagles linebacker Devin White for an interception.

3. Hurts shook off the pick and found Parris Campbell darting across the middle for a decent gain. The free agent signee ran up the sidelines for about 10 yards.

4. Once again Smith and Hurts connect for a few yards near the right sideline.

5. A curl route by A.J. Brown led to a really impressive catch, made over Kelee Ringo. Ringo was starting with the first team defense and did his best to keep up with Brown.

7. A play-action pass was dropped by a wide open Dallas Goedert who shed the defense as he ran toward the right sideline. The throw had a little too much mustard on it, and I would say it was a bad Hurts throw.

8. An out-route run by Smith leads to a few yards near the sideline.

9. With Kenny Gainwell in motion, Hurts finds Goedert this time with a very good throw on a play that would likely have gained 20 or more yards in a real game.

10. Hurts unfurls a deep ball and puts it on target for Campbell. But Ringo makes a spectacular play, tapping the ball just a little to mess up Campbell's timing for the incompletion.

11. A complete pass finds Smith, but there is also a flag on the play. Because it's all for fun, we'll count this one.

12. A fantastic crisp route is run by Brown as he makes a shifty move back toward the quarterback. The ball is delivered right on the money on a great timing pass from Hurts.

After a bunch of punting drills, the full team collects for 11-on-11 from the offense's own 35 yardline.

13. After a false start from Tyler Steen, Hurts completes a pass to Goedert for five yards or so near the sideline.

14. Hurts find Brown wide open for a clear first down.

15. Hurts rolls all the way to his right. There was a lot of space in front of him, and perhaps in a live-game scenario the QB would have run here, but instead he patiently waited for Brown to clear his defender and get open running to the sideline. Hurts finds him for a nice gain.

16. A deep throw that could have been a touchdown was intender for speedy John Ross — but more great coverage from Ringo saw this pass hit the ground to end practice.

Hurts went 13-for-18 with that early interception. Overall it was an up and down day for Hurts, who continues to learn a new offensive scheme alongside his teammates. He and the rest of the Eagles have three practices in a row for minicamp and will be back at it Wednesday afternoon.

