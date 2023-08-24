Trailer for Jason Kelce documentary shows the Eagles center mulling retirement

Jason Kelce regularly shares details about his life on the "New Heights" podcast he hosts with his brother, Travis, but football fans will get an even more revealing look at the Philadelphia Eagles center this fall.

Prime Video's upcoming documentary, "Kelce," premieres Sept. 12. The first trailer, released Thursday, features Kelce pondering retirement after 12 years in the NFL. "Having the courage to fight for who you are, being unapologetically yourself, that's my role," he says as the trailer begins.

The trailer shows Kelce playing poker in a room full of former football players. He asks whether any of them retired despite having options to keep playing. He then acknowledges the possibility of hanging up his cleats because it's getting harder for him to stay healthy.

"I would like him to retire when he can still get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably," his wife, Kylie, says.

In March, Jason said he did not retire following their Super Bowl loss because the Eagles have a chance to win another championship.

Filmed during the 2022 NFL season, the documentary is expected to offer a personal look at Kelce, the heart and soul the Eagles. The trailer shows Jason playing with his daughters Elliotte Ray and Wyatt, and celebrating the birth of his third child, Bennett Llewellyn.

It also teases videos and photos of the Kelce brothers playing football as boys growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Travis, who is two years younger, says his biggest dream was to play with Jason. In college, they played together at the University of Cincinnati. In the pros, they famously squared off in the Super Bowl.

In an emotional clip taken from the "New Heights" podcast, Travis confesses that he would not be a star football player if not for his older brother. "I would never be playing this damn game if it weren't for you," Travis says as Jason tries to get him to stop.

Later, the trailer shows Jason at a bar with his family and friends after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. They watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, rooting for Travis until the game is in hand.

After the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, Jason offers a positive perspective.

"At every meaningful part of my life, I've had people there to reaffirm me, whether it's my parents, whether it's my family members, city, they've been there," he says.

"Kelce" was produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions and NFL Films. Former Eagle Connor Barwin was the executive producer.

Watch the trailer for "Kelce" below.