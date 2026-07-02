Jaylen Brown issues statement after being traded to Sixers

Jaylen Brown issued a statement to ESPN, posted by Shams Charania on Thursday afternoon, addressing his contentious exit from the Boston Celtics and expressing excitement for his future with the Sixers.

"First and foremost, thank you to the Most High, even in the midst of adversity. I'm here with gratitude.

I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time. I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge.

The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I’ll carry on with me.

Saying goodbye isn’t easy when you’ve invested your heart into something. I’m big on respect and actions speak louder than words. To the people of Boston, thank you. To the community I built here I love you, and to the shiftaz we are locked in for life

As one chapter closes, another begins.

I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia. Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation. I respect that, and I’m looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how.. through the work.

Philly - throw the ball up let’s get it!"