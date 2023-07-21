Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up sets in Philly in October

Legendary comedian and sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld is slated to perform back-to-back stand-up sets at The Met Philadelphia in October.

Seinfeld is gearing up for a North American tour in the weeks and months ahead. His shows in Philadelphia will be Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m and 9:30 p.m.

More than 25 years after Seinfeld's NBC hit ended its decade-long, 180-episode run, the show remains a comedy cornerstone that has influenced countless TV shows. Seinfeld, 69, went on to produce and star in the animated film "A Bee Movie" and later developed the series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," in which he interviews other comics while taking them on rides in classic cars to visit local coffee shops.

The Brooklyn native has remained active as a stand-up comedian; his most recent special, "23 Hours To Kill," debuted on Netflix in 2020, and in 2017 he worked with Netflix on "Jerry Before Seinfeld," offering an inside look at his upbringing and the comedy influences that shaped him.

His upcoming Netflix project, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," will examine the story behind one his famous jokes about how the breakfast pastry was invented.

"A frosted, fruit-filled, heatable rectangle in the same shape of the box it comes in? And with the same nutrition as the box it comes in!" Seinfeld excitedly tells his audiences. "Once there were Pop-Tarts, I did not understand why other types of food continued to exist."

Tickets for the shows at The Met Philadelphia go on presale July 26 with a general sale opening July 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $85 and will be available through Ticketmaster.

