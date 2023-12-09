'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' renewed for seventh season at MTV

There will be plenty more "Jerzdays" in the future, since MTV has renewed "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" for another season.

The spinoff — which has reunited most of the fun-loving cast of "Jersey Shore" to follow their slightly more grown-up escapades — will return for Season 7, scheduled to premiere next year.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which aired the second part of its Season 6 reunion on Thursday, scored stellar ratings this season.

The Season 6 premiere was the best season premiere for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" in more than four years and helped boost MTV’s Thursday primetime rating more than 300% over its previous weekly average, Deadline reported. The latter half of the season earned the franchise’s highest rating in two years, up 2% over the previous season.

The spinoff stars "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

This season featured the long-awaited return of original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Giancola's ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, an original cast member who unceremoniously exited the spinoff in 2021, also returned this season and attempted to make amends with his fellow cast mates.

This fall, Sept. 22 was officially named "Jersey Shore" Day in Atlantic City. The show's cast was down the shore for a fist-pumping celebration worthy of the honor, including the presentation of a "Jerzday" proclamation by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

"For the last 15 years this group has made Jersey proud," Small said of the cast during the ceremony.