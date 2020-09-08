More News:

September 08, 2020

Two people stabbed on Jersey Shore beach, two others in custody

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Jersey Shore stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

One man was stabbed in the chest and another man was stabbed in the hand following a fight at Point Pleasant Beach on Monday.

Two people were stabbed and two others were taken into custody following a fight at Point Pleasant Beach on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. near 300 Boardwalk at Jenkinson's Beach, Asbury Park Press reported. Witnesses reported seeing two groups of people arguing on the beach for about 15 minutes, according to NBC New York. The argument quickly escalated into a fight and someone then pulled out a knife.  

MORE: University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union

One man was stabbed in the chest and another man was stabbed in the hand, Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told NBC New York. Their injuries are considered serious, but both men are expect to recover. 

The victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, police said.

“Thanks to the quick and heroic work of our brave officers, the suspect is now in custody and there is no further threat to the public. Thank you as well to the lifeguards and first aid teams that responded equally as quickly,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said on Facebook

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer is investigating the attack in conjunction with the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

