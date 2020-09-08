Two people stabbed on Jersey Shore beach, two others in custody

One man was stabbed in the chest and another man was stabbed in the hand, Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told NBC New York. Their injuries are considered serious, but both men are expect to recover.

The victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, police said.



“Thanks to the quick and heroic work of our brave officers, the suspect is now in custody and there is no further threat to the public. Thank you as well to the lifeguards and first aid teams that responded equally as quickly,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said on Facebook.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer is investigating the attack in conjunction with the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.