'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino will release 'Keto Guido Cookbook' in September

Self-proclaimed "keto aficionado" Vinny Guadagnino will release his first cookbook, a collection of more than 100 ketogenic recipes, in September.

"The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Health and Look Great" will be released by Callisto Media on September 24 and is available for pre-order for $29.99. The cookbook will feature 105 original recipes from the "Jersey Shore" star — and naturally this includes several Italian-American dishes. It will also feature tips, personal stories, and even come with a handy seven-day meal plan for keto newbies.

While the reality TV star might be better known for his partying antics down by the shore, he's quite a fan of the keto diet. He rebranded himself as the "Keto Guido" on Instagram in October 2017 after he posted a photo revealing his 40-pound weight loss on the high-fat, low-carb diet. The account became dedicated to his keto lifestyle, including pictures of his meals, tips and recipes.



Guadagnino isn't new to the food world. Before turning his back on carbs to embrace a healthier lifestyle, he starred and his mother, Paola, starred in "Vinny and Ma Eat America" on the Food Network.



The star has most recently appeared in the third season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," currently airing on MTV. Guadagnino also stars alongside Pauly D in the new reality dating competition, "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny," that pins the two original "Jersey Shore" cast members against one another.

