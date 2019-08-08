More Culture:

August 08, 2019

Dîner en Blanc 2019: Best white wines to drink according to a wine specialist

The outdoor party that's BYO everything is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 22

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Diner en Blanc Courtesy of/Georgi Anastasov Photography

Diner en Blanc returns for the eighth year on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Dîner en Blanc returns to Philadelphia for the eighth year on Thursday, Aug. 22. That evening, thousands of diners dressed in white will set up at a secret location in the city that will only be revealed moments before the event starts.

Some of the locations the outdoor party has taken place include the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Broad Street in Center City, but so far there are no clues as to where it will be held in 2019.

RELATED: Make a delicious cheese board for $10 at party hosted by Cypress Grove | The Bourse announces it will transform into a beer hall for Oktoberfest | Local restaurants that transport diners to far away locations

In addition to having to BYO tables and chairs, participants need to pack a picnic and beverages for the outdoor party.

If you're one of the 6,000 people who scored a spot at this year's sold out Dîner en Blanc, you may be starting to think about what to bring to eat and drink. As of Thursday, the event is only two weeks away.

PhillyVoice turned to Chris Woodruff, wine specialist for Fine Wine & Good Spirits, for suggestions.

Those who plan on sipping wine through the night should first acknowledge a white variety is best. No one wants to accidentally spill merlot on their pristine white attire.

Wines Suggestions for Dîner en Blanc 2019:

Pinot Grigio

According to Woodruff, this variety goes best with lighter foods, such as salads or roasted vegetables, as well as seafood.

Recommendations:

Collavini Pinot Grigio Collio 2017 ($14.99)
Elena Walch Pinot Grigio Alto Adige 2017 ($16.99)

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon blanc also pairs well with seafood and green vegetables, but Woodruff suggests scallops or dishes with a tangy sauce are best.

Recommendations:

Robert Mondavi Winery Fume Blanc Reserve To Kalon Vineyard Napa Valley 2014 ($24.99)
Babich Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough Organic 2018 ($21.99)

Chardonnay

You've probably heard the "rule" that white wine goes with fish and red wine goes with meat, but if you want to think outside the box take Woodruff's suggestion to pair chardonnay with roasted chicken breast or a creamy wild mushroom risotto.

Recommendations:

Domaine Thomas Morey Bourgogne Blanc 2015 ($29.99)
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Napa Valley 2015 ($57.99)

Champagne

Salty foods – Woodruff cites certain cheeses, oysters and french fries as examples – go well with sparkling wines.

Recommendations:

Moet and Chandon Grand Vintage 2012 ($63.99)
Taittinger Prelude Grand Cru Non Vintage ($79.99)

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Parties Diner En Blanc

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 players to watch in the Eagles' first preseason game vs the Titans
080719JordanMailata

Courts

Lehigh County judge: Police can't search vehicle based solely on marijuana odor
Medical marijuana vehicle search

Wellness

Eagles open autism-friendly sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field
eagles sensory room

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Super Bowl cash influx and easy schedule add to hype train
Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Recreation

Going to the shore? Why not go north?
Beach restaurants

Family-Friendly

Details on the 2019 Atlantic City Air Show
Atlantic City Air Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved