Dîner en Blanc 2019: Best white wines to drink according to a wine specialist

August 08, 2019
Dîner en Blanc returns to Philadelphia for the eighth year on Thursday, Aug. 22. That evening, thousands of diners dressed in white will set up at a secret location in the city that will only be revealed moments before the event starts.
Some of the locations the outdoor party has taken place include the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Broad Street in Center City, but so far there are no clues as to where it will be held in 2019.
In addition to having to BYO tables and chairs, participants need to pack a picnic and beverages for the outdoor party.
If you're one of the 6,000 people who scored a spot at this year's sold out Dîner en Blanc, you may be starting to think about what to bring to eat and drink. As of Thursday, the event is only two weeks away.
PhillyVoice turned to Chris Woodruff, wine specialist for Fine Wine & Good Spirits, for suggestions.
Those who plan on sipping wine through the night should first acknowledge a white variety is best. No one wants to accidentally spill merlot on their pristine white attire.
According to Woodruff, this variety goes best with lighter foods, such as salads or roasted vegetables, as well as seafood.
Collavini Pinot Grigio Collio 2017 ($14.99)
Elena Walch Pinot Grigio Alto Adige 2017 ($16.99)
Sauvignon blanc also pairs well with seafood and green vegetables, but Woodruff suggests scallops or dishes with a tangy sauce are best.
Robert Mondavi Winery Fume Blanc Reserve To Kalon Vineyard Napa Valley 2014 ($24.99)
Babich Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough Organic 2018 ($21.99)
You've probably heard the "rule" that white wine goes with fish and red wine goes with meat, but if you want to think outside the box take Woodruff's suggestion to pair chardonnay with roasted chicken breast or a creamy wild mushroom risotto.
Domaine Thomas Morey Bourgogne Blanc 2015 ($29.99)
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Napa Valley 2015 ($57.99)
Salty foods – Woodruff cites certain cheeses, oysters and french fries as examples – go well with sparkling wines.
Moet and Chandon Grand Vintage 2012 ($63.99)
Taittinger Prelude Grand Cru Non Vintage ($79.99)
