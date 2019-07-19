Celebrate Christmas in July at a festive cookout and Mad Elf tapping

In the midst of this brutal heat, we all need a reminder of cooler temperatures. Luckily, Christmas in July is right around the corner.

To celebrate, Jet Wine Garden is hosting a festive cookout and City Works in King of Prussia is serving Mad Elf. Read on for more details on the upcoming Christmas in July events.



Jet Wine Bar's newly opened Jet Wine Garden is hosting a Christmas in July cookout on Friday, July 26.



From 5 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy specialty cocktails, like the rosemary and cranberry Moscow Mule ($8), prosecco mojito ($8) and red and white sangria ($6).

While guests toast to the five-month countdown to Christmas, chef Lucio Palazzo will be grilling up Hawaiian-inspired bites, including Hawaiian chicken skewers ($6), pulled pork sliders with Jicama slaw ($9), seared tuna tataki ($12) and grilled pineapple and peaches ($3).

During the party, jolly Christmas songs will play and to make things more festive, all attendees are encouraged to dress in either a Hawaiian shirt or something holiday-themed.



Friday, July 26

Jet Wine Garden

5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146



Fans of Tröegs' Mad Elf usually have to wait until winter to find the holiday brew in bars, but it looks like Christmas is coming early for beer drinkers.

On Saturday, July 27, Mad Elf, which has notes of chocolate and cherry, will be tapped at City Works in King of Prussia. Another Christmastime beer, Bear Republic's Cuvee de Santa, will also be on tap.



And since it wouldn't be Christmas without presents, the restaurant/bar is hosting a toy drive with Toys for Tots, benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Saturday, July 27

Beginning at noon

City Works

220 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406



