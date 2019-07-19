More Events:

July 19, 2019

Celebrate Christmas in July at a festive cookout and Mad Elf tapping

It might be unbearably hot, but two local spots are embracing the holiday spirit

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Christmas in July Photo by Eric Perez/ on Unsplash

Make plans to celebrate Christmas in July.

In the midst of this brutal heat, we all need a reminder of cooler temperatures. Luckily, Christmas in July is right around the corner.

To celebrate, Jet Wine Garden is hosting a festive cookout and City Works in King of Prussia is serving Mad Elf. Read on for more details on the upcoming Christmas in July events.

RELATED: Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks | Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019 | Details on the 2019 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties

Christmas in July at Jet Wine Garden

Jet Wine Bar's newly opened Jet Wine Garden is hosting a Christmas in July cookout on Friday, July 26.

From 5 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy specialty cocktails, like the rosemary and cranberry Moscow Mule ($8), prosecco mojito ($8) and red and white sangria ($6).

While guests toast to the five-month countdown to Christmas, chef Lucio Palazzo will be grilling up Hawaiian-inspired bites, including Hawaiian chicken skewers ($6), pulled pork sliders with Jicama slaw ($9), seared tuna tataki ($12) and grilled pineapple and peaches ($3).

During the party, jolly Christmas songs will play and to make things more festive, all attendees are encouraged to dress in either a Hawaiian shirt or something holiday-themed. 

Friday, July 26
Jet Wine Garden
5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Christmas in July at City Works

Fans of Tröegs' Mad Elf usually have to wait until winter to find the holiday brew in bars, but it looks like Christmas is coming early for beer drinkers.

On Saturday, July 27, Mad Elf, which has notes of chocolate and cherry, will be tapped at City Works in King of Prussia. Another Christmastime beer, Bear Republic's Cuvee de Santa, will also be on tap.

And since it wouldn't be Christmas without presents, the restaurant/bar is hosting a toy drive with Toys for Tots, benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Saturday, July 27
Beginning at noon
City Works
220 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406

