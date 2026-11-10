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November 10, 2026

Jill Biden will join former White House health adviser Raj Panjabi for Philly book event

The former first lady will discuss Panjabi's new book, Safer: A Playbook, on Dec. 8 at Parkway Central Library.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Author Events Jill Biden
Jill Bden at Wilmington Event USA TODAY Network/via Reuters Connect

Former first lady Jill Biden, pictured during a July book tour appearance in Wilmington, will join physician and former White House health adviser Raj Panjabi for a discussion of his book, "Safer: A Playbook," at Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia on Dec. 8.

Former first lady Jill Biden will join physician and former White House health adviser Raj Panjabi in Philadelphia this December for a conversation about how people can handle crises, whether they're unfolding on the world stage or much closer to home.

The two will appear together Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at Parkway Central Library for an author event centered on Panjabi's new book, Safer: A Playbook.

Panjabi served as senior director for global health security and biodefense on the White House National Security Council, helping coordinate responses to public health emergencies. But his experience with uncertainty isn't limited to government work. His family fled civil war in Liberia when he was 9, and he has also faced serious health challenges within his own family.

Those experiences helped shape Safer, which examines what people can learn from emergency response strategies and apply to difficult moments in their own lives.

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The book outlines eight approaches to handling uncertainty, including making decisions under pressure, assessing risks, building trust and adapting to change. Panjabi draws on experiences in the White House Situation Room, hospital emergency rooms and his own family to explain why connection with others can be especially important during a crisis.

Biden, a longtime educator who served as first lady from 2021 to 2025, will join Panjabi for the discussion. The conversation is expected to explore how people can manage fear, make difficult decisions and support one another during a crisis.

The event runs from 7 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Parkway Central Library. Tickets cost $5 and are available through the Free Library of Philadelphia's registration page. Copies of Safer will also be available for purchase at the event.

Jill Biden in conversation with Dr. Raj Panjabi

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Location: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: $5; tickets are nonrefundable
Event: Discussion of Safer: A Playbook
Featured speakers: Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden and physician and author Dr. Raj Panjabi
Books: Available for purchase at the event
Tickets and information: Free Library of Philadelphia

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Author Events Jill Biden Books Free Library of Philadelphia

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