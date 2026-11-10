Jill Biden will join former White House health adviser Raj Panjabi for Philly book event

Former first lady Jill Biden will join physician and former White House health adviser Raj Panjabi in Philadelphia this December for a conversation about how people can handle crises, whether they're unfolding on the world stage or much closer to home.

The two will appear together Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at Parkway Central Library for an author event centered on Panjabi's new book, Safer: A Playbook.

Panjabi served as senior director for global health security and biodefense on the White House National Security Council, helping coordinate responses to public health emergencies. But his experience with uncertainty isn't limited to government work. His family fled civil war in Liberia when he was 9, and he has also faced serious health challenges within his own family.

Those experiences helped shape Safer, which examines what people can learn from emergency response strategies and apply to difficult moments in their own lives.

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The book outlines eight approaches to handling uncertainty, including making decisions under pressure, assessing risks, building trust and adapting to change. Panjabi draws on experiences in the White House Situation Room, hospital emergency rooms and his own family to explain why connection with others can be especially important during a crisis.

Biden, a longtime educator who served as first lady from 2021 to 2025, will join Panjabi for the discussion. The conversation is expected to explore how people can manage fear, make difficult decisions and support one another during a crisis.

The event runs from 7 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Parkway Central Library. Tickets cost $5 and are available through the Free Library of Philadelphia's registration page. Copies of Safer will also be available for purchase at the event.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: $5; tickets are nonrefundable

Event: Discussion of Safer: A Playbook

Featured speakers: Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden and physician and author Dr. Raj Panjabi

Books: Available for purchase at the event

Tickets and information: Free Library of Philadelphia

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