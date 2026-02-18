Jimmy Eat World is playing ‘Bleed American’ in full this summer in Philly

Jimmy Eat World will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough album “Bleed American” with a stop in Philadelphia on June 19 at the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann. The band will be joined by Thrice and Hey Mercedes.

The Arizona rock band plans to perform the 2001 album in full, revisiting the record that produced hits including “The Middle,” “Sweetness” and “A Praise Chorus.” “Bleed American” went platinum in the United States and helped define the sound of early-2000s alternative rock.

Released in July 2001, the album became the band’s commercial breakthrough and remains a staple of alternative radio and streaming playlists more than two decades later.

Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, June 19

Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

5201 Parkside Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

