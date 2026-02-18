More Events:

February 18, 2026

Jimmy Eat World is playing ‘Bleed American’ in full this summer in Philly

The 25th anniversary tour stops at the Mann on June 19 with Thrice and Hey Mercedes.

Jimmy Eat World will bring its “Bleed American” 25th anniversary tour to the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann in Philadelphia on June 19, where the band plans to perform the 2001 album in full.

The Arizona rock band plans to perform the 2001 album in full, revisiting the record that produced hits including “The Middle,” “Sweetness” and “A Praise Chorus.” “Bleed American” went platinum in the United States and helped define the sound of early-2000s alternative rock.

Released in July 2001, the album became the band’s commercial breakthrough and remains a staple of alternative radio and streaming playlists more than two decades later.

Tickets are on sale now.

Jimmy Eat World's "Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour"

Friday, June 19
Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

