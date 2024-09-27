More Events:

September 27, 2024

Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and more to perform at Jingle Ball 2024 in Philly

Tickets for the holiday concert, hosted by iHeartRadio Q102 at the Wells Fargo Center, will start going on sale Tuesday.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Katy Perry Jingle Ball Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Katy Perry is in the lineup for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour stop in Philly this year. Above is Perry performing at the Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles in 2019.

This year's Jingle Ball holiday concert will have a star-studded lineup that includes Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and Tate McRae when it stops in Philly.

The musical performance produced by iHeartRadio station Q102 will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Dec. 16, as part of an annual national tour showcasing top artists.

MORE: On stage in October: 'Frankenstein,' 'Jersey Boys' and 'tick, tick ... Boom!'

The full list of musicians at the Philly show includes Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and Dasha. All of the tour stops will be recorded as part of an ABC television special that will air on Dec. 18 and stream on Hulu the next day.

Tickets will be on sale for eligible Capital One cardholders from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, until 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Tickets for the general public will be available starting noon Friday, Oct. 4.

For every ticket sold, $1 will go toward the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which aims to inspire pediatric patients through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.

The inaugural Jingle Ball concert was in 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, produced by the station Z100. Since 2011, other stations in the iHeartRadio network, including Q102, began their own Jingle Ball concerts as part of a nationwide tour.

"Q102’s Jingle Ball is a beloved holiday tradition in Philly, and our audience couldn’t be more excited to see its return," said Mike Kaplan, iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Q102 program director. "This December, South Philly will light up as some of this year’s biggest superstar artists take the stage for a night to remember."

iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2024

Monday, Dec. 16
7:30 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

