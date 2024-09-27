Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and more to perform at Jingle Ball 2024 in Philly

This year's Jingle Ball holiday concert will have a star-studded lineup that includes Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and Tate McRae when it stops in Philly.

The musical performance produced by iHeartRadio station Q102 will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Dec. 16, as part of an annual national tour showcasing top artists.

The full list of musicians at the Philly show includes Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and Dasha. All of the tour stops will be recorded as part of an ABC television special that will air on Dec. 18 and stream on Hulu the next day.

Tickets will be on sale for eligible Capital One cardholders from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, until 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Tickets for the general public will be available starting noon Friday, Oct. 4.

For every ticket sold, $1 will go toward the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which aims to inspire pediatric patients through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.

The inaugural Jingle Ball concert was in 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, produced by the station Z100. Since 2011, other stations in the iHeartRadio network, including Q102, began their own Jingle Ball concerts as part of a nationwide tour.

"Q102’s Jingle Ball is a beloved holiday tradition in Philly, and our audience couldn’t be more excited to see its return," said Mike Kaplan, iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Q102 program director. "This December, South Philly will light up as some of this year’s biggest superstar artists take the stage for a night to remember."

Monday, Dec. 16

7:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center



