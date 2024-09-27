On stage in October: 'Frankenstein,' 'Jersey Boys' and 'tick, tick ... Boom!'

Let us be the first to tell you: October is a packed month at Philly theaters.

Between a number of companies kicking off their 2024-2025 seasons and special Halloween productions, there are tons of shows taking to the stages across the region. In fact, there are so many list belore would become unwieldy if we included them all, but there are a few more deserving of quick mentions: the Arden's one-week extension of "POTUS," the Wilma's production of "Dog Man: The Musical," based on Dav Pilkey's beloved series and the Esparanza Arts Center's original trilingual show, "Nichos."

Here are 11 more shows at theaters in and around Philadelphia this October:

Oct. 1-6 | The Academy of Music | 240 S. Broad St.

If you can't get enough of the "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" TV series, "The Book of Mormon" might quench your thirst ... or cleanse your palette. The musical comedy from the creators of "South Park" follows two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they travel to Uganda and attempt to convince unenthusiastic residents to join the faith. Tickets start at $29.00.

Oct. 3-Nov. 3 | Plays and Players Theater | 1714 Delancey St.

The annual variety show from 1812 Productions returns this month with musical parodies, improv and sketch comedy. This year, the show is themed around the presidential election, and political comedy fans might recognize Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs, who's also directing "POTUS" at the Arden. Tickets start at $38.00.

Oct. 4-20 | Philadelphia Theatre Co. | 480 S. Broad St.

Premiering for the first time in the city, La Egoísta tells the story of Josefina, a Philadelphia stand-up comedian whose career is taking off right after the death of her mother and the sudden illness of her sister. The show was written by Philly's Erlina Ortiz, the 2022 winner of the National Latine Playwright's award and the director of the Power Street Theatre. Tickets start at $25.00.

Oct. 5-27 | The Media Theatre | Media, Delaware County

The talent of Elle Woods extends beyond legal expertise and the perfect shade of pink in this comedic production based on the hit movie. The award-winning show will leave audiences smiling and feeling a new sense of self-confidence, the theater says. Tickets start at $35.

If spooky is more your vibe, the Media Theatre is also putting on a one-night performance of "Dracula The Musical In Concert" on Oct. 28.

Oct. 8-20 | Lightbooth Blackout | Chester, Delaware County and Oct. 31-Nov. 3 | Center City Stage | 825 Walnut St., 3rd Floor

The Mary Shelley classic gets a refresh in this performance from Lightbooth Blackout in partnership with the Lone Brick Theatre Company at Widener University. The new adaption fuses the book's text with modern dialogue and an original score is played live during the show. Tickets start at $20.

If you can't get enough of the bolted monster, Center City Stage is doing a stage production of "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein." The show starts out with a group of young artists together in a storm, but everything changes once lightening strikes. Center City Stage calls the show is an immersive experience that "blurs the line between reality and fiction." Tickets are $25.

Oct. 9-27 | Theatre Horizon | Norristown, PA

The semi-biographical show by Jonathan Larson, the late composer and co-creator of "Rent," hits this suburban stage this month in Norristown. The musical follows a New York City composer on his 30th birthday as he's on the precipice of his big break, starring Broadway's Robi Hager and Angel Sigala alongside Montgomery County native Elena Camp. Tickets start at $25.

Oct. 9-27 | Hedgerow Theatre Company | Media, Delaware County

Delaware County native Dave Droxler wrote and stars in this autobiographical play about some of his most ridiculous and difficult moments in life and how his idol, Robin Williams, helped him through it. The show comes to the area after an off-Broadway run last year that won it five Broadway World awards. Tickets start at $35.

Oct. 9- Nov. 3 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St

Newark supergroup Franki Valley and the Four Seasons take the stage again in this Tony award-winning jukebox musical. Featuring hits like "Sherry," "My Eyes Adored You" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," the show changes "seasons" to show the perspective of each of the group's members. Tickets start at $49.

Oct. 10 | The Mann Center | 5201 Parkside Ave.

The Grammy-nominated choral drama tells the story of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who was murdered in a hate crime incident in 1998. Philadelphia conductors Rollo Dilworth and Jay Fluellen lead more than 500 singers in play's the final movement. Tickets are $36.

Oct. 10-20 | Bob & Selma Horan Studio Theatre | 62 N. Second St.

The Strides Collective's production follows a gas station attendant who joins a past-life regression support group after the death of her ex-girlfriend. A hypnotherapist leads members of the group, who turn into the people from the protagonists' life, through their journeys to find themselves. Tickets start at $25.

Oct. 11 - Nov. 3 | Bucks County Playhouse | New Hope, Bucks County

It's not science fiction, Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, returns for the titular role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Based on the 1975 cult film, the musical follows an innocent couple who seek shelter at an old castle and encounter mad scientist Frank-n-Furter. Tickets start at $75.