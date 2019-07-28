Joe Biden leads campaign contributions in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden currently leads the democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential primary across Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia.

In mid-July, the 2020 presidential candidates released their campaign contributions for the second quarter, ending June 30. Overall, Biden falls behind candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Paul Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris in funding across all states with a total of $21.4 million.

While he may fall behind overall, Biden takes the Keystone State for the democrats with $945,303 in contributions. He leads in Philly with $343,000 raised from 195 unique donors. The former vice president also leads in Charlotte, N.C., Las Vegas, N.V., and Nashville, Tenn.

Buttigieg comes in second in Pa. with $246,095, while Warren follows with $237,167 in total contributions. Booker and Sanders come in fourth and fifth with $220,617 and $212,077, respectively.

The swing state contributed $2.38 million to the democratic party. Republicans received $1.629 million overall while Donald Trump received $1.627 million in total Pa. contributions.

In New Jersey, Cory Booker reigns supreme with $2.91 million in contributions. Trump falls behind the democratic nominee with $1.42 million. Democrats received $4.53 million in contributions overall. Biden comes second in state funding with $221,232 while Bernie Sanders came in third with $201,791 in contributions.

Of the tri-state area, Delaware brought in the least for campaign funding with a total of $519,203. Democrats received $381,603 in financing. It's no surprise that Biden leads the state with $293,044 in contrbutions. Trump and the Republicans follow with $137,600. Democratic candidate Buttigieg rakes in $32,350 and Elizabeth Warren follows with $13,181 in contributions.

While democrats lead across the country with $209.8 million in contributions, incumbent President Donald Trump received the most contributions ($43.7 million). Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren follow overall with $36.2 million and $25.1 million, respectively.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.