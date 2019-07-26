Man arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City

A Pleasantville man was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found Thursday morning at a home in Atlantic City, prosecutors said.

Nahquil Lovest, 18, was charged with murder in the death of Naimah Bell, also of Pleasantville, who was discovered before dawn at a property in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue. Bell suffered a gunshot to the head, according to police.