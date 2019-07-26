More News:

July 26, 2019

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
Nahquil Lovest Atlantic City Source/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Nahquil Lovest, 18, was arrested in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Naimah Bell in Atlantic City on July 25, 2019.

A Pleasantville man was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found Thursday morning at a home in Atlantic City, prosecutors said.

Nahquil Lovest, 18, was charged with murder in the death of Naimah Bell, also of Pleasantville, who was discovered before dawn at a property in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue. Bell suffered a gunshot to the head, according to police.

RELATED: Mays Landing woman dies in boating accident on NJ Intracoastal Waterway, driver charged with BUI

"Sadly, another young life in our community has been cut short, and others have been traumatized," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. "Our community is better than this. We must protect our children."

A motive in the shooting was not immediately clear.

Lovest is being held at the Atlantic County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on July 31.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Atlantic City Crime Teens Shootings Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 2: Some cornerback stuff
Maddox-LeBlanc-Eagles_052319_usat

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved