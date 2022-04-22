Joel Embiid will continue to play with, treat thumb issue during Sixers' playoff run

Joel Embiid is dealing with a thumb issue, but the expectation is that he will continue to play and manage the issue with assistance from Philadelphia's medical staff, a source familiar with the situation told PhillyVoice on Friday evening.

Embiid banged his thumb in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors and appeared to grab at or shake his shooting hand at different points throughout their Game 3 win. Ultimately, however, Embiid played through the issue in the second half while taped up, scoring 28 points after halftime, including the game-winning three in overtime.

Philadelphia's star big man went through practice on Friday, and the Sixers did not initially plan to list him on the official injury report as a result of the issue. Embiid has said he intends to play in Saturday's Game 4, which he first told reporters during postgame availability late Wednesday night. Late Friday, however, the team said Embiid will be listed as “available” with a right thumb sprain ahead of Saturday’s game against Toronto.

Reports circulated early Friday evening suggesting that there is fear Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb. According to a league source, a formal diagnosis would be premature at this time, given the tests (or lack thereof) Embiid has undergone up to this point.

Embiid is expected to be able to play using medical tape and with continued management of the issue under the direction of Philadelphia's medical staff.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports