Sixers Joel Embiid shows us how to make his signature Shirley Temple recipe

There's a long history between the Sixers player and his love for Shirley Temples. Beginning in college at the University of Kansas, the player once claimed to drink two to three pitchers of the soda mocktail a day. (He has reportedly cut back since then.)

So, uh, what exactly is the perfect Embiid Shirley Temple? You start with pretty much the whole bottle of grenadine, because he likes it "extra extra extra sweet." He then pours about half a bottle of Mountain Dew Ice — because you can't have more soda than cherry syrup. The reason isn't explained, but I'm going to assume too much soda will take away from the delicate cherry flavor profile. Lastly, he adds the cherries — 12 of the them — because, "you can't forget about the cherries."

I'm officially ready for Embiid's "Mastering the Art of Shirley Temples" now.

You can watch the full video below.





