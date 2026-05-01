Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Celtics on Saturday; full injury reports ahead of Game 7

Joel Embiid (post-appendectomy surgery recovery) is probable for Sixers-Celtics Game 7 on Saturday night in Boston, according to the Sixers' initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday:

Jayson Tatum, who appeared to be dealing with a calf issue in Thursday's Game 6, is also not listed on the injury report. As has been the case for most of the series, Boston's report is clean.

Saturday is primed to feature an all-hands-on-deck matchup between two teams at full strength who have traded haymakers for six games.

SIXERS-CELTICS GAME 6

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